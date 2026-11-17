Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez met with United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and participated in a business roundtable in Abu Dhabi on Monday, November 16, as part of a regional tour aimed at expanding cooperation and attracting investment.

The two leaders discussed economic and development cooperation, as well as opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations. According to the Emirates News Agency, they also addressed the United Nations Water Conference scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi in December.

Rodríguez described the meeting as “important and fruitful” and said the countries had evaluated investment opportunities and joint development projects. She also thanked the UAE government for its support to Venezuela following the June 24 double earthquake.

Earlier on Monday, Rodríguez participated in a Venezuela–UAE business roundtable, where the Venezuelan delegation presented investment opportunities in economic development, energy, tourism, and aviation. The discussions focused on trade and potential foreign investment in Venezuela.

The delegation included Economy Vice President Calixto Ortega, Foreign Minister Oliver Blanco, Hydrocarbons Minister Paula Henao, and Communications Minister Miguel Pérez Pirela.

The Venezuelan acting president had arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 15, where she was received by UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy and the secretary general of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi.

From Abu Dhabi, Rodríguez also congratulated Venezuela’s under-23 baseball team after it won the Baseball World Cup in Nicaragua, defeating Australia 5–0 in the final.

Regional tour and ties with Qatar

The UAE was Rodríguez’s latest stop after her participation in the COP31 climate conference in Türkiye and a visit to Qatar. In Doha on Sunday, she met with Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss bilateral cooperation, including economic and investment opportunities.

Qatar maintained particularly close relations with Venezuela under President Hugo Chávez and later under President Nicolás Maduro. Chávez made several visits to Qatar and developed a close relationship with then-Emir Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. In 2015, the current emir visited Caracas, where he and President Maduro signed agreements and memoranda covering areas including air services, sports, and banking. President Maduro also visited Doha in 2022.

Gulf states and regional intervention

Despite Venezuela’s diplomatic ties with the Gulf monarchies, the UAE and Qatar have faced criticism from progressive and anti-imperialist sectors for their alliances with Washington and their interventions in the region and Africa. Both countries participated in the 2011 NATO-led military intervention in Libya, which contributed to the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi’s government. Hugo Chávez strongly opposed the attack on Libya.

The UAE normalized relations with the Israeli colony in 2020 and has maintained those ties even during the Israeli genocide in Gaza. Abu Dhabi has also faced accusations of arming Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group responsible for atrocities against civilians. International NGOs concluded that weapons found in Sudan had almost certainly been supplied by the UAE.

Qatar’s relationship with the Israeli entity differs from that of the UAE: it has not formally normalized relations, has hosted Hamas’ political leadership, and has mediated negotiations over Gaza. Nevertheless, Doha hosts the major US military base at Al Udeid, a central facility for US military operations in West Asia, while its role alongside NATO in Libya remains a source of criticism among progressives, supporters of the left, and anti-imperialist analysts.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL

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