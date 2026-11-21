Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez reaffirmed Venezuela’s historic rejection of the fraudulent 1899 Paris Arbitration Award and reiterated its demand that Guyana comply with the 1966 Geneva Agreement to resolve the territorial dispute over Guayana Esequiba (Essequibo).

In a statement released on Friday, November 20, Rodríguez reiterated that Venezuela does not recognize the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) jurisdiction over the controversy, nor will it recognize any related ruling by the court. Her statement follows reports that a US official had explored the possibility of facilitating direct negotiations between Venezuela and Guyana, and Washington’s subsequent reaffirmation of its support for the colonial award.

Reported US mediation efforts

On Thursday, November 19, mainstream media reported that Jeremy Lewin, who headed policy planning at the US State Department until late October, had raised the possibility that Venezuela could recover part of the disputed territory during talks with Guyanese officials.

Lewin said the discussions followed a letter allegedly sent by Rodríguez to US President Donald Trump on May 11 requesting US assistance in facilitating direct negotiations with Guyana.

Lewin said he discussed the dispute with Rodríguez in Caracas in July and conducted preliminary talks with both countries. According to the report, he met Guyanese Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud in Washington in September. Lewin maintained that the White House authorized the confidential discussions, and he reported back to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the White House. Anonymous sources also alleged that the July meeting touched on possible commercial activity by US companies in the Essequibo.

The report was published one day after Venezuela signed an agreement to resume military cooperation with the US during a visit to Caracas by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. His forces bombed Venezuela on January 3 and kidnapped President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, National Assembly Deputy Cilia Flores, while killing over 100 people, including 32 Cuban and 47 Venezuelan soldiers.

Washington and Georgetown respond

Following the report, the US State Department asserted that its position on the territorial dispute remained unchanged. It sought to downplay the significance of the discussions, suggesting that it routinely receives policy proposals from outside parties. Nevertheless, Lewin maintained that his discussions were conducted at the White House’s direction, not on his own initiative.

The US Embassy in Guyana subsequently reiterated Washington’s support for the 1899 Arbitral Award and stated that it regarded the land boundary established by that award as valid unless a new boundary was established by a competent legal body or by agreement between the two countries.

For its part, on Thursday, Guyana’s Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ministry issued a brief statement confirming that the territorial dispute was discussed with US State Department officials during a September meeting. The ministry asserted that the discussions focused on the pending ICJ ruling and said that Washington had reassured Georgetown that its position had not changed.

Significantly, Guyanese officials did not deny that Lewin had raised the possibility of Venezuela recovering part of the Essequibo. They also did not address his reported offer to facilitate bilateral negotiations. Their confirmation of the meeting lends credibility to the Reuters report, although it does not independently corroborate the alleged territorial proposal. Neither Washington’s nor Georgetown’s clarification directly refutes the central allegation.

US support for colonial dispossession

Far from adopting a neutral position in the territorial dispute, Washington’s explicit endorsement of the Paris Arbitration Award favors Georgetown’s efforts to validate the colonial dispossession of Venezuela. It disregards the significance of the diplomatic achievement embodied in the 1966 Geneva Agreement, which established that the territorial dispute remained unresolved.

The 1899 award granted British Guiana approximately 159,542 square kilometers of disputed territory. Not a single Venezuelan sat on the five-member tribunal, which consisted of two US arbitrators “representing” Venezuela, two British arbitrators, and a Russian presiding arbitrator.

In 1949, the posthumous publication of the memorandum of Severo Mallet-Prevost, a US lawyer who represented Venezuela in the arbitration, exposed the political bargain behind the award. According to his testimony, the US arbitrators accepted the British acquisition of the Essequibo under pressure from the Russian presiding arbitrator to prevent Britain from also taking control of the mouth of the Orinoco River.

On February 17, 1966, following Venezuela’s formal condemnation of the 1899 award at the United Nations, the UK and Venezuela, with the participation of British Guiana’s authorities, signed the Geneva Agreement. Guyana became a party upon independence. The agreement acknowledged the existence of a territorial dispute arising from Venezuela’s rejection of the 1988 award and established a framework for a practical settlement acceptable to both parties. This agreement is considered the only valid legal instrument for resolving the dispute.

ExxonMobil’s interests and Guyana’s judicial offensive

Although Venezuela’s claim predates the oil boom by decades, ExxonMobil’s 2015 discovery of major offshore oil reserves gave US corporate interests a direct stake in the dispute.

The US multinational provided Guyana with an $18 million signing bonus in 2016, $15 million of which was earmarked for legal expenses associated with the anticipated territorial litigation, according to Venezuela’s submission to the ICJ.

In 2023, former Guyanese Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman acknowledged that his country had used funds from ExxonMobil for its legal case.

In 2018, after the UN secretary-general selected the ICJ as a means of settlement over Venezuela’s objections, Guyana filed its case seeking judicial validation of the 1899 award. Venezuela argued that Georgetown’s pursuit of a judicial ruling rather than a mutually satisfactory settlement violates the letter and spirit of the Geneva Agreement.

On December 3, 2023, Venezuelans backed the country’s historic claim in a consultative referendum, with over 95% of participating voters approving each of five questions, including the rejection of the 1899 award and ICJ jurisdiction, defense of the Geneva Agreement, opposition to unilateral resource exploitation in undelimited waters, and creation of the Guayana Esequiba state.

Eleven days later, President Maduro and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali signed the Joint Argyle Declaration in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, reaffirming their commitment to dialogue and peaceful resolution under international law, including the Geneva Agreement. The declaration also recorded Venezuela’s condemnation of ICJ jurisdiction and Guyana’s insistence on the judicial process.

Despite rejecting the court’s jurisdiction, Venezuela participated in ICJ hearings in May of this year to present evidence defending its historic rights. The hearings concluded on May 11, and the court has yet to issue its ruling on the merits of the case. In September, Ali expressed hope that a decision would be announced in early 2027, although the ICJ has not announced a date.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SF

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