Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez received World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at Miraflores Palace in Caracas on Friday, November 27. Tedros praised Venezuela’s free public healthcare system and stressed the importance of lifting sanctions against the country.

Foreign Minister Oliver Blanco, Vice President for Science, Technology, Education, and Health Isabel Iturria, and Health Minister Carlos Alvarado accompanied Rodríguez.

Tedros arrived in Venezuela on Thursday following an official visit to Cuba. The two-day agenda includes meetings with Venezuelan authorities, UN agencies, and health-sector partners to strengthen public healthcare, emergency response, and equitable access to medicines and vaccines.

Free healthcare as a fundamental right

In statements following the meeting, Tedros emphasized that universal healthcare can only be achieved through a strong primary healthcare system. He praised Venezuela’s integrated approach unlike the fragmented healthcare systems of many other countries.

He particularly highlighted the fact that Venezuela provides these services free of charge. This model was developed under President Hugo Chávez through the Barrio Adentro Mission, in cooperation with Cuba, to guarantee healthcare as a human right rather than a commodity.

“The lifting of sanctions will undoubtedly be very important for Venezuela to make significant progress in this regard,” Tedros stated, recognizing the obstacles that coercive measures impose on the country’s healthcare system.

Healthcare cooperation

Alvarado, who highlighted that this was the first visit to Venezuela by a WHO director-general, recalled the organization’s assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The delegation visited comprehensive diagnostic and rehabilitation centers, the National Institute of Hygiene, and the vaccine production plant at the Central University of Venezuela.

The parties agreed to strengthen public health laboratories, research, Venezuela’s regulatory authority, and domestic vaccine production. Tedros stressed that the vaccine plant would benefit the entire region and reaffirmed the WHO’s full support for Venezuela. Alvarado announced that additional vaccines would be incorporated into Venezuela’s national immunization program the following week with support from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

As Orinoco Tribune reported in June, Iturria denounced the restrictions preventing Venezuela from acquiring vaccines and medicines through WHO/PAHO mechanisms despite having the foreign currency to purchase them.

Tedros also visited La Guaira, where reconstruction continues following the June 24 earthquakes.

US blockade and infant mortality in Cuba

During a press conference in Havana on November 24, Tedros called for the immediate lifting of US restrictions on Cuba, highlighting their consequences for its universal healthcare system.

He reported that infant mortality had more than doubled, from approximately four deaths per 1,000 live births to 9.9 in 2025. Childhood cancer survival declined from 85% to 65%, while nearly 100,000 patients, including 12,000 children, were awaiting surgery. Life expectancy fell from 78.8 years in 2020 to 74.4 in 2025.

The WHO director-general announced US $2 million in assistance, prioritizing childhood immunization and essential medical equipment. He also recognized the efforts of Cuban healthcare workers to keep hospitals functioning despite severe power shortages.

“Health should never be a casualty of politics. Children waiting for heart surgery should not have to wait for electricity,” Tedros said.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/JRE

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