Delcy Rodríguez Reportedly on UN General Assembly Speakers List, No Confirmation Yet from Venezuela

Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—A circulating provisional speakers list places Venezuela at head-of-state level during the United Nations General Assembly’s upcoming general session, fueling reports that Acting President Delcy Rodríguez will address the gathering. The Venezuelan government, however, had not publicly confirmed her participation as of September 19.

An image, dated September 4 and headed “Revised Provisional List of Speakers,” assigns Venezuela the third slot in the Thursday, September 24 afternoon session of the General Assembly, following Uruguay and Senegal. The session runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., New York time. In the list, “HS,” meaning head of state, appears beside Venezuela, but Rodríguez is not named.

These details match reporting published by Venezuelan news outlets claiming that they obtained the official list. Nevertheless, the September 4 document could not be independently authenticated against a publicly accessible UN original document. Its provisional status also means that the proposed representation and speaking order is subject to change.

The UN’s official website confirms that the UNGA’s 81st session will take place September 22–26 and September 28. Its theme is “Restoring trust, managing transformation: a United Nations that delivers for all.”

Meanwhile, President Nicolás Maduro remains captive in a US prison in New York, the same city hosting the UN General Assembly. No information has been released about whether Rodríguez might visit or communicate with him if her trip is confirmed.

Reports of a possible meeting with Trump

US mainstream media have also reported plans of a Rodríguez–Trump meeting in New York. The Associated Press reported on September 18 that US officials anticipated an informal meeting during UN week. Separately, far-right Venezuelan news outlets reported, citing US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz, that the meeting will take place on Tuesday, September 22.

These reports attribute the plans to Washington. There has been no confirmation from Caracas. Any meeting would carry particular political weight after the January 3 US military attack and the abduction of President Maduro and First Lady and National Assembly Deputy Cilia Flores.

Rodríguez’s attendance would bring Venezuela back to in-person participation at presidential level after years of US imperialist threats against President Maduro. The last time that a Venezuelan head of state addressed the UN General Assembly was in September 2018, when President Maduro denounced Washington’s interventionism, economic persecution and attempts to seize control of Venezuela’s resources.

Delcy Rodríguez addressed the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2019, as the vice president of Venezuela, representing President Nicolás Maduro, months after Washington backed Juan Guaidó’s self-proclaimed presidency in its campaign to overthrow President Maduro. In her speech, documented by the UN, she declared that Venezuela would never bow to imperial powers and accused Washington of targeting the country’s social model because it challenged US capitalist supremacy.

She described the US Treasury Department as an “economic Pentagon” and condemned the sanctions as “new economic terrorism,” accusing Washington of seizing Venezuelan assets and imposing a financial blockade that undermined health, education and nutrition. Rodríguez dennounced that sanctions used civilian suffering to enforce US domination and punish countries pursuing a multipolar world. She called for an investigation into US violations of the UN Charter and accused Washington of committing crimes against humanity.

Venezuela has continued participating through other representatives in UN forums. In the September 2025 session of the General Assembly, then-Foreign Minister Yván Gil represented Venezuela. Gil condemned US regime-change efforts, unilateral sanctions, and the military threat against Venezuela and the Caribbean.

Voting rights and regional diplomacy

Another issue is whether the diplomatic opening could facilitate restoration of Venezuela’s General Assembly voting rights after years of exclusion. Venezuela has faced difficulties paying its UN fees due to the US financial blockade, which has obstructed access to funds and international transactions.

The UN’s current Article 19 page still lists Venezuela among countries affected by contribution arrears. The General Assembly may grant an exception when nonpayment results from circumstances beyond a member state’s control.

Restoration therefore remains a possibility requiring a separate financial or institutional resolution.

Trinidad attemts to re-establish relations with Venezuela

Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has announced plans to meet Delcy Rodríguez during UN week. As Orinoco Tribune reported on September 18, Persad-Bissessar said that preparations were complete for talks aimed at rebuilding bilateral relations, with energy cooperation among the central interests.

The Trinidadian prime minister has been accused by both political opponents and allies of actively facilitating the January 3 US military invasion of Venezuela. She has also been criticized for promoting a xenophobic campaign against Venezuelan migrants in Trinidad and Tobago.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SC

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