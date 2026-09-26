Delcy Rodríguez Reviews Electricity Situation in Venezuela

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez assessed the current state of the country’s electrical service and addressed the Venezuelan people regarding the situation.

After returning from the 81st session of the UN General Assembly on Thursday, September 24, Rodríguez established high-level working groups to improve Venezuela’s dire electricity supply situation. The groups include the vice president for Administrative and Digital Government, Anabel Pereira; the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez; and the vice president for Policy, Citizen Security, and Peace and minister of Interior Relations, Justice, and Peace, Diosdado Cabello.

Rodríguez noted that upon her arrival, she went directly to the National Center for Electricity Dispatch to assess the state of the National Electrical System amid the heatwave affecting the country.

During her inspection, she noted that electricity demand reached “16,400 megawatts, a figure not recorded since 2017,” which she attributed to intensive use of air conditioning systems in homes due to high temperatures.

In this regard, she made a direct appeal to citizens’ awareness to implement energy-saving measures, emphasizing that collective collaboration is the key tool to mitigate the effects of the Super Niño phenomenon and ensure the stability of the service throughout the country.

To conclude, Rodríguez reaffirmed her commitment to the well-being of the Venezuelan people, urging the population to stay consistent and united in the face of climate challenges, “to work together and never give up.” She asserted that the Venezuelan government will continue to work tirelessly for “the happiness and well-being” of all citizens.

(Diario VEA)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

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