Annual Pledge Drive (Apr 2020 – Apr 2021)

THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR SUPPORT

* We are only 32% away from our anual PayPal goal ending soon.

*You can check our performance visiting this link.

*We encourage our donors to see Patreon as our prefered donation gateway.

*You can also use our Credit Card/PayPal option or contact us using our contact form for other donation proposals.

HELP US KEEP MAKING A DIFFERENCE