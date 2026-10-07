Ecuador Authorities Evaluate Postponing Elections Due to Climate Crisis and Political Calculations

The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Ecuador is considering the suspension or rescheduling of the sectional elections scheduled for November 29, 2026, at 368 polling places declared at risk. The CNE justifies the measure citing the threat of floods and landslides caused by the El Niño phenomenon, especially in provinces of the coastal region.

The president of the CNE, José Cabrera, specified that the regulations authorize the relocation of polling stations to contingency centers or the targeted postponement until February, setting the limit for the taking of office by authorities on May 14, 2027.

However, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology clarified that scientific projections only offer certainties one week in advance, exposing the lack of prior technical support to alter the schedule.

Analysts consider that behind the environmental and logistical argumentation, there is a political calculation coordinated with President Daniel Noboa.

In the context of a multidimensional institutional crisis marked by large-scale electrical rationing, a state of emergency in citizen security, and tension with oversight bodies, the justification of climate risk serves as a key mechanism to shape electoral timings to the national government’s convenience.

Strategic convenience and containment

The eventual alteration of the voting schedule would directly impact the electoral dynamics of the coastal region, a historical stronghold of the left and an area of greater vulnerability during winter.

Analysts warn that restricting or postponing access to the polls in rural areas discourages participation in popular sectors where Noboa’s worn-out administration has high levels of rejection.

By shortening campaign deadlines and dispersing voter mobilization in geographically complex areas, administrative logistics favor the ruling machinery and distort the balance of the contest.

Likewise, the legal objections emphasize that the suspension does not meet the 30% threshold of polling stations nationwide required by the Democracy Code to declare a process null and void. Therefore, legal experts insist that the electoral body has the duty to ensure alternative polling places, noting that canceling elections locally sets an undemocratic precedent.

Wear and tear of the official narrative and democratic instability

This electoral strategy comes amid a severe deterioration of the government’s image. Given the exhaustion of the “anti-Correismo” narrative as the sole axis of governance and the growing social discontent due to industrial blackouts and criminal violence, Noboa’s administration is trying to gain maneuvering room by intervening in the electoral processes.

Political observers conclude that weaponizing the El Niño phenomenon to manipulate citizen participation does not represent a genuine civil protection plan, but rather a maneuver to contain a foretold defeat of the ruling party.

The lack of technical rigor in climate reports and the improvisation of administrative decisions deepen public distrust in institutions and erode the democratic legitimacy of the elections.

At the beginning of April, the National Electoral Council modified the regulations and technical manuals that will govern the debates for the 2027 Sectional Elections and the Citizen Participation and Social Control Council (CPCCS).

These tools set the methodological guidelines for carrying out 45 meetings, 21 for prefectures and 24 for municipalities, which will take place during November 12-26, 2026, in accordance with the official calendar. The approved structure establishes that each debate will be divided into four thematic segments prepared by the National Committee of Electoral Debates.

In the first and fourth segments, the candidates themselves will ask the questions to discuss the specific issues of their territories. In the second and third segments, the questions will be formulated by the committee to ensure a technical approach to matters of public interest.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

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