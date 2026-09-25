Fergie Chambers’s Partner Denounces Spainish Government’s Decision to Continue the US Extradition Procedure

The Spanish Council of Ministers session on September 22 was an important day for Fergie Chambers, his family, and the Palestine solidarity movement. The Spanish government had the option to prevent the extradition of the US philanthropist by releasing him, but instead, it has asked to wait for the decision of the National Court. In this way, the case will be prolonged, putting Chambers’ freedom and future at risk, in a clear case of political persecution by the Trump administration against pro-Palestinian activism. Now it remains to be seen how long the process will take and whether it will be the current government, or the next one that may be led by the right, that would have the authority to deny extradition and grant asylum to Chambers.

Stella Schnabel, Chambers’s partner, denounced the decision of the Council of Ministers, a cabinet that, according to her, had presented itself internationally as one of the main supporters of the Palestinian cause during the last few years. “I am heartbroken,” Schnabel stated after the decision was made public. “Today’s decision to continue with this process sends a deeply disturbing message: that, even in Spain, solidarity with the Palestinian people could be treated as a crime.”

Schnabel, who is expecting a child with Chambers in the coming months, also noted that “there is a risk that the Trump administration’s repression against progressive movements and those in favor of Palestine will extend to Europe, setting a dangerous precedent for others.”

“If Spain finally authorizes his extradition, it could be many years before he can embrace our children,” emphasized Schnabel. “Fergie should be with me and our family, continuing his vital humanitarian work in Gaza, and not locked in a prison cell for his philanthropic work.”

Despite the possible extradition scenario, Schnabel pointed out that “this decision is formal and is not based on any evaluation of the accusations of the US government against Fergie” and that is why she believes “that the Spanish courts and, ultimately, the government of Spain will refuse to participate in the political persecution of Fergie.”

In a similar vein, Chambers’s lawyer, Baltasar Garzón, stated that although the decision of the Council of Ministers must be respected, “it sets a bad precedent regarding the defense of the Palestinian cause and practically represents a clear discordance in the government’s position.”

The former judge, who now heads the ILOCAD law firm, said, “Spain cannot defend international law and the rights of the Palestinian people and the protection of those who provide humanitarian aid and, at the same time, allow a request that shows clear signs of political persecution by the US administration to proceed, as it is directed against a person for his political activity and his solidarity with Palestine.” However, he added that he “trusts that the judicial authorities will now take care to prevent irreparable damage in the defense of the Palestinian cause.”

The government spokesperson, Minister Elma Saiz, justified the decision of the Council of Ministers by stating that the government has asked to wait for the decision adopted by the National Court, “with all guarantees.” As she said at the press conference on September 22, the government formalized a “first phase” that allows the judicial body to continue examining the request. “We must now allow the National Court, as well as Mr. Chambers’ defense, to work” she declared. In this regard, it should be noted that if the National Court considers the extradition request justified, the final decision rests with the government of Pedro Sánchez, which may choose not to extradite the pro-Palestinian activist.

Chambers was arrested on July 10 in Ibiza in compliance with an international warrant issued by the United States and was subsequently transferred to a prison in Madrid, where he remains. The US authorities accuse him of alleged crimes of financing terrorism and money laundering, in a case that remains secret. Known for his philanthropic activities, Chambers has supported various international solidarity initiatives in recent years, including civil aid projects in Gaza. His defense rejects the accusations and maintains that the activities under investigation have “no criminal content.”

(Diario Red)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

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