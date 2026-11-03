Financial Uncertainty Tops Public Concerns in Argentina as Milei Disapproval Hits 55%

A Zentrix public opinion study conducted between Oct. 19 and 30, 2026, found that financial uncertainty, deteriorating incomes and lack of employment are the main problems worrying Argentinians, with 55% disapproving of President Javier Milei’s administration.

Economic uncertainty led citizen concerns at 48.2%, followed by falling wages at 46.2% and unemployment at 44.6%, according to the study. Corruption came fourth at 42.9%, followed by public utility rates at 28.8%, meaning four of the five priority issues are directly tied to household finances and the cost of living.

Insecurity was cited by 20% of respondents, education by 20.2%, debts and inflation by 16.7% and health by 13%, according to the survey. Inflation, despite monthly variations around 2%, trailed concern over earnings and job scarcity and shared a percentage with record household delinquency reflected in debts.

Rejection of the Executive’s management reached 55.5%, according to the poll. Milei’s personal image was negative for 58% of the population versus 35.9% favorable, an unfavorable gap of 22.1 percentage points.

The study used a national digital questionnaire covering 1,278 cases across the country’s 24 jurisdictions, weighted by region, age and gender, according to Zentrix.

(Telesur)

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