Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuela’s publicly owned oil company Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) announced that emergency crews extinguished a fire at the Amuay refinery in Punto Fijo, Falcón state. No workers were injured, and domestic fuel supplies were not affected, reported the company.

In a statement, PDVSA reported that the fire broke out at 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, November 26, in a trench area within the facility. Emergency response teams activated safety and firefighting protocols, preventing the flames from spreading.

Earlier, local newspapers reported that smoke was visible from nearby communities and that refinery workers had reportedly been evacuated.

PDVSA reaffirmed its commitment to worker safety and the continuity of its operations. The statement did not identify the cause of the fire nor specify the extent of material damage.

Recent incidents in the oil industry

Just nine days earlier, on November 17, PDVSA reported a fire at the Baré Operating Center of Petropiar, a joint venture with the US oil corporation Chevron, near El Tigre, Anzoátegui state. No injuries or disruptions to production were reported, and a technical investigation was announced.

On October 6, another fire at the Cardón refinery prompted a precautionary suspension of operations. In November 2025, an explosion at the Petrocedeño oil upgrader, also in Anzoátegui state, caused a fire that was extinguished without reported injuries.

Sanctions, underinvestment, and corruption

Amuay and Cardón are the main facilities of the Paraguaná Refining Center, with a combined installed capacity of approximately 950,000 barrels per day. Venezuela’s refining operations and output have been severely affected by years of illegal US sanctions, accumulated underinvestment resulting from the sanctions, insufficient maintenance, and corruption within the PDVSA.

As Orinoco Tribune reported in 2020, Venezuela’s historical dependence on US technology made the impact of sanctions particularly severe, restricting access to equipment, spare parts, and industrial supplies. Oil industry experts also consider years of inefficiency and corruption as contributing factors.

In a 2022 reporting by Orinoco Tribune, oil industry workers identified accumulated underinvestment and maintenance backlogs aggravated by the blockade as causes of declining refining output. Iran has assisted Venezuela in recent years in restoring operations.

On Wednesday, November 25, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced the signing of agreements with Siemens Energy to recover Venezuela’s electricity infrastructure, including the oil industry’s electrical systems. According to analysts, the partial reversion of Venezuela’s technological dependency on the US, achieved during the US blockade, might be reverted if not properly handled.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SC

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