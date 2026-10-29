Flávio Bolsonaro Flees Brazil for US, Breaking Supreme Court Order

Flávio Bolsonaro, who lost Brazil’s presidential election on Sunday, has fled the country despite an order barring him from leaving the nation, the Washington Post reported. One source said Bolsonaro entered the US empire in the early evening, while other outlets reported that he had arrived in Florida, where his brother Eduardo lives.

According to Metrópoles, Bolsonaro traveled with his wife and two daughters and planned to seek political asylum from US President Donald Trump. The outlet, citing sources close to the family, reported that his inner circle arranged the trip at the last minute to prevent news of his departure from leaking to the press.

Bolsonaro’s reported departure came after Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered him to surrender his passports and barred him from leaving Brazil. The order was issued Monday as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering. The judge cited a risk that Bolsonaro could flee; a risk that has since been demonstrated.

“I never thought about leaving the country”

On the morning of October 27, Brazil’s Federal Police reportedly deployed officers near Bolsonaro’s residence in Brasília and began monitoring border crossings and international flights to establish his whereabouts. Suspicions grew after Argentinian media reported that a private plane was grounded in Puerto Iguazú and may have been used to transport him to the US settler state. However, Argentina’s migration authorities told G1 they supposedly had no record of Bolsonaro entering the country.

The day before, Bolsonaro had publicly rejected speculation that he would flee, calling the court order an act of political intimidation.

“I never thought about leaving the country,” claimed the former presidential candidate for the Liberal Party. “I will surrender my passports and defend myself from this aberration, which is a clear attempt to intimidate me, but no one will silence me.”

The departure followed Bolsonaro’s defeat in Sunday’s presidential runoff. Lula won 51.79% of the vote, compared with Bolsonaro’s 48.21%. Bolsonaro, who is set to lose his parliamentary immunity in 2027, faces several judicial investigations. One investigation concerns alleged irregular financing of a film about his father, former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who was sentenced over the 2023 coup attempt.

US empire to issue visas

A senior US State Department official told CNN Brasil that the department would issue visas to Bolsonaro and his family, allowing them to travel to the US entity.

“The State Department will issue visas to Flávio Bolsonaro and his family members and allow them to enter the US,” a senior US regime official confirmed to the press on condition of anonymity.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

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