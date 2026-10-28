Flavio Bolsonaro Flees to the United States After Losing Brazil’s Presidential Runoff

The far-right politician escaped Brazilian justice two days after losing the presidential runoff.

On Tuesday, Brazilian and Argentine media outlets raised the possibility that Flavio Bolsonaro, the far-right presidential candidate who lost Sunday’s presidential runoff, had left Brazil for Argentina before planning to travel to the United States on a private jet.

“Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro fled to the United States. The plane is in flight. The information was confirmed by ‘people close to the family,’” Nacho Lemos, Telesur’s correspondent in Brazil, reported.

“Pilot Mauro Mattosinho told the newspaper today that he had received information that Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro’s name appears on the passenger list of a private jet currently in Puerto Iguazu, Argentina,” he added.

“Flavio fled with his family to the US and will seek political asylum from Trump. The operation to help Flavio Bolsonaro flee involved a small group of allies in Brazil and the US, who contacted the Trump administration,” the Brazilian outlet Metropolis reported.

Legislator Alencar Santana’s text reads, “Flavio Bolsonaro has fled Brazil. Like his father and his brother ‘Bananinha,’ he is a coward who snuck out of Brazil—passing through Argentina—on his way to the United States. This is according to the family’s own allies; cowardice is in their DNA. Jair Bolsonaro tried to take refuge in the Hungarian embassy. Eduardo Bolsonaro snuck off to the United States. Flavio Bolsonaro snuck off to the United States. Catch the thief!”

Previously, on Monday, Brazilian authorities took away Bolsonaro’s passport to prevent him from leaving the country. This happened when Flavio went to visit his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year prison sentence under house arrest for attempting a coup against Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“The Bolsonaro family’s patriotism has just boarded a flight to the United States! Flavio Bolsonaro fled Brazil after losing the election and violating a court order,” lawmaker Anielle Franco commented on social media.

“The courage was all talk. When it comes time to face the consequences, the destination is always the same: fleeing!” added the sister of Marielle Franco, the socialist activist who was murdered in Rio de Janeiro by far-right militias linked to the Bolsonaro clan.

The text reads, “Flavio Bolsonaro is on the way to the USA, says Reuters.”

Flavio Bolsonaro is under investigation for money laundering

Brazil’s Federal Police canceled Bolsonaro’s passports because he had failed to comply with a court order to surrender them as part of an ongoing investigation.

On Monday, Bolsonaro was barred from leaving the country and ordered to surrender his passports within 24 hours. The decision was issued by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who presided over the trial in which Jair Bolsonaro was sentenced to 27 years in prison.

For months, Flavio has been under investigation in a money-laundering case, according to the newspapers O Estado de Sao Paulo and O Globo. The case is being handled under judicial secrecy.

At the center of the police investigation is Willer Tomaz, a lawyer and close friend of Flavio who has been identified as the operator of a corporate network involving suspicious financial transactions linked to the sports betting industry.

Flavio was listed as a user with extensive access permissions to an account shared with Tomaz, who is also under scrutiny by authorities over a corruption scandal involving improper deductions from the pensions of millions of retirees.

On Monday, after receiving the order to surrender his passports, Flavio Bolsonaro publicly stated that he had no intention of leaving the country for Miami.

His brother Eduardo Bolsonaro, a former congressman who went into self-imposed exile in the United States after declaring himself the victim of judicial persecution, lives in that city.

The text reads, “‘I will not give up on my country’—and yet he fled less than 48 hours later. Catch the thief!!!! Flavio Bolsonaro, a traitor to his country.”

The far-right senator did not request asylum in Argentina

On Tuesday, Argentine presidential spokesman Adrian Ravier said that his government “took note of the election results in Brazil.” These were the first remarks by the administration of far-right President Javier Milei following Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s victory in the Oct. 25 runoff.

During a news conference, Ravier said there would be no official statement from the Argentine government regarding the election and defended Milei’s silence.

“When Javier Milei was elected in 2023, President Lula made no gesture to personally congratulate him. The president is not a hypocrite. There are clearly ideological differences between the two leaders,” Ravier said, adding that trade relations with Brazil would continue and “we do not expect any of this to change.”

Milei’s spokesman held the news conference as Argentine media outlets continued reporting on the possibility that Bolsonaro had crossed the border and was in Argentina. “There has been no asylum request for Bolsonaro,” Ravier stressed amid the uproar caused by reports published in the Argentine press.

Early Tuesday, local media reported that Bolsonaro had crossed from Brazil into Puerto Iguazu, in the Argentine province of Misiones, to board a private plane owned by Baires Fly S.A. The flight was scheduled to take off during the early morning hours.

On Tuesday, Flavio Bolsonaro disappeared from his country without acknowledging Lula da Silva’s election victory. His Liberal Party, however, did acknowledge the result.

(Telesur)

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