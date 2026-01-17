Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil condemned the military attack carried out by the US government against Venezuela, stating that it seriously endangers world peace. According to Gil, this action violates the very foundations upon which the United Nations (UN) was built.

During a meeting with the network of legal experts at the Teresa Carreño Theater in Caracas on Friday, the minister emphasized that the principles of dialogue and diplomacy had been systematically and flagrantly violated. “We are discussing the gravity of this situation and the urgency of restoring international law,” he stated firmly.

Gil pointed out that the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores constitutes a direct violation of the personal immunity of heads of state, a fundamental norm that does not depend on the recognition of foreign governments but on popular sovereignty.

He reiterated that allowing acts of this nature would destroy the world order, which must be based on the United Nations Charter rather than economic or military disparities between nations.

According to Minister Gil, the use of force against Venezuela is a matter that concerns the entire international community, as the political stability of the planet is at stake. He insisted that the current situation forces a choice between the law of the strongest and a future governed by diplomacy and dialogue. In this regard, he emphasized that President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores represent the banner of resistance in one of the most crucial struggles of the 21st century.

Finally, Gil reaffirmed the commitment of Venezuelan institutions to fight the legal and diplomatic battles, following the position established by Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez. In recalling Simón Bolívar’s feat against the empires of the 19th century, the chancellor emphasized that truth and justice will prevail over the power of arms.

He added that the return of the kidnapped presidential couple will mark the definitive victory of legality and reason.

(Últimas Noticias) by Olys Guárate

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF