We, the undersigned, denounce the grave injustice threatening Fergie, a U.S. citizen who has devoted his life to defending the world’s most vulnerable people. Born into a wealthy family, Fergie has been guided by a profound commitment to social justice and has dedicated his personal wealth to supporting humanitarian initiatives in the United States and abroad, particularly those assisting the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Fergie donated $250,000 to the Sameer Project, helping establish a bakery that provides thousands of loaves of bread free of charge every day, complete the construction of a water desalination plant, and open a free medical clinic in Jabalia, one of the areas most devastated by the destruction in northern Gaza. He also donated $100,000 to the Zaynab Project to expand mental health care and psychosocial support for orphaned children in Gaza. Altogether, he has contributed more than $1 million to humanitarian projects in Gaza, in addition to funding organizations and media outlets that support the Palestinian cause.

The Trump Administration has launched an unprecedented campaign against institutions and individuals working to oppose the genocide and uphold international law in Palestine. Washington has imposed sanctions on judges and prosecutors of the International Criminal Court for carrying out their judicial duties, as well as on the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The Trump Administration is now seeking Fergie’s extradition from Spain to the United States, accusing him of money laundering and providing support to terrorist organizations. Yet it has presented no evidence whatsoever to substantiate these allegations. Instead, it merely claims that Fergie transferred his own funds to Tunisia, where he was residing, and that those funds were used to sponsor a leading sports club, Club Africain, the current champion of Tunisia’s national football league.

This is a case of political persecution directed solely against a committed humanitarian. Fergie’s rightful place is not in prison, but with his family, continuing his work on behalf of those who need it most.

Extradition proceedings are not merely a judicial formality. Spanish law expressly provides that, even where a court determines that an extradition is legally admissible, the final decision on whether to carry it out rests with the Government. In reaching that decision, the Government must consider not only domestic law, but also Spain’s essential national interests and its international legal obligations.

The Spanish state, legally, can and should prevent this extradition and grant Fergie international protection through the recognition of his right to political asylum.