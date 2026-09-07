Free Fergie Chambers: Solidarity Is Not a Crime

By Libertad para Fergie – Sep 7, 2026
Fergie Chambers is an American philanthropist who was arrested on 10 July in Ibiza, Spain, at the request of the Trump Administration.
He remains in a Spanish prison, accused of participating in a protest against the Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems and of an alleged money laundering offence related to the financing of Palestinian organisations.
Fergie is innocent. His only “crime” has been supporting humanitarian projects to help the people of Gaza, funding bakeries, medical clinics, clean water infrastructure, and other essential relief initiatives for thousands of families.
His acts of solidarity and his steadfast defence of Palestinian rights made him a target for those who believe that solidarity is a crime.
Our support is essential to ensure that justice and the Spanish government do not allow Fergie’s extradition.
Story
Who is Fergie?
James “Fergie” Chambers Jr. is an American philanthropist and activist who has spent years advocating for Palestinian rights and other social causes. A heir to the Cox family fortune, he has chosen to dedicate part of his wealth to supporting vulnerable communities around the world.
A father of four and an athlete, Fergie has funded humanitarian projects aimed at improving the lives of thousands of people. These include bakeries that provide food for families in Gaza, medical clinics that care for the injured, and clean water infrastructure in besieged communities.
The case
Fergie Chambers was arrested in Ibiza, where he had planned to settle with his family. The arrest took place on 10 July following an international arrest warrant issued by the United States. Surrounded by several Spanish National Police vehicles, Fergie was detained and transferred to a Spanish prison, where he remains in pretrial detention while authorities consider the extradition request.
The U.S. government accuses him of participating in a protest against the Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems and of laundering money to finance Palestinian organisations. The latter charge, which carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison, is based on the transfer of $7.5 million from Fergie’s own bank accounts in the United States to accounts he owned in Tunisia, where the funds were used for sporting, business, and charitable activities. These included sponsorship of the football club Club Africain and investments in local businesses.
In addition, the funds were used to support humanitarian missions in Gaza, including medical clinics, bakeries, and clean water infrastructure serving a population facing a severe humanitarian crisis.
Among his contributions was a donation of $250,000 to the Sameer Project, which helped establish a bakery that distributes thousands of free loaves of bread every day, complete a desalination plant, and maintain a free medical clinic in Jabalia, one of the areas hardest hit in northern Gaza. He also donated $100,000 to the Zaynab Project, which provides psychosocial support to thousands of orphaned children.
The extradition
The extradition request is currently under review by the Spanish authorities, whose legislation establishes that extradition cannot be granted when the charges conceal political persecution.
After the United States submits their final extradition request, the Spanish courts and the Government of Spain will have the opportunity to uphold the rule of law by rejecting the extradition request.
A broad coalition of political parties, legal experts, and members of the Spanish Congress has already spoken out in support of Fergie’s freedom and has called on the Government to uphold Spanish law. They argue that solidarity with the Palestinian people must not be treated as a crime.
Join the cause
For Fergie’s freedom — Petition
Philanthropist and human rights activist James Cox “Fergie” Chambers was arrested in Ibiza, Spain, on 10 July pursuant to a request by the Trump Administration. He is currently being held in prison while the Spanish courts and Government decide whether he will be extradited to the United States.
We, the undersigned, denounce the grave injustice threatening Fergie, a U.S. citizen who has devoted his life to defending the world’s most vulnerable people. Born into a wealthy family, Fergie has been guided by a profound commitment to social justice and has dedicated his personal wealth to supporting humanitarian initiatives in the United States and abroad, particularly those assisting the Palestinian people in Gaza.
Fergie donated $250,000 to the Sameer Project, helping establish a bakery that provides thousands of loaves of bread free of charge every day, complete the construction of a water desalination plant, and open a free medical clinic in Jabalia, one of the areas most devastated by the destruction in northern Gaza. He also donated $100,000 to the Zaynab Project to expand mental health care and psychosocial support for orphaned children in Gaza. Altogether, he has contributed more than $1 million to humanitarian projects in Gaza, in addition to funding organizations and media outlets that support the Palestinian cause.
The Trump Administration has launched an unprecedented campaign against institutions and individuals working to oppose the genocide and uphold international law in Palestine. Washington has imposed sanctions on judges and prosecutors of the International Criminal Court for carrying out their judicial duties, as well as on the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories.
The Trump Administration is now seeking Fergie’s extradition from Spain to the United States, accusing him of money laundering and providing support to terrorist organizations. Yet it has presented no evidence whatsoever to substantiate these allegations. Instead, it merely claims that Fergie transferred his own funds to Tunisia, where he was residing, and that those funds were used to sponsor a leading sports club, Club Africain, the current champion of Tunisia’s national football league.
This is a case of political persecution directed solely against a committed humanitarian. Fergie’s rightful place is not in prison, but with his family, continuing his work on behalf of those who need it most.
Extradition proceedings are not merely a judicial formality. Spanish law expressly provides that, even where a court determines that an extradition is legally admissible, the final decision on whether to carry it out rests with the Government. In reaching that decision, the Government must consider not only domestic law, but also Spain’s essential national interests and its international legal obligations.
The Spanish state, legally, can and should prevent this extradition and grant Fergie international protection through the recognition of his right to political asylum.