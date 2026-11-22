According to Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Armed Forces Alice Rufo, the mission includes several service members and experts, including military engineering specialists

PARIS, November 18. /TASS/. French military personnel, engaged in training Ukrainian servicemen and maintaining equipment on the Ukrainian territory, are operating as part of a mission attached to the French embassy, Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Armed Forces Alice Rufo told the RMC radio.

“A defense mission is operating in Ukraine, and it is attached to the embassy. Additionally, this mission includes several service members and experts, including military engineering specialists, who can travel there and periodically carry out technical maintenance on complex equipment, such as Mirage aircraft or Caesar self-propelled howitzers, as well as conduct training on operating specific hardware. This is precisely what is happening,” Rufo said.

She went on to say that a similar military mission had also been dispatched to Ukraine under the auspices of the European Union. On November 9, as part of its decision to extend its military training mission for Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), established in 2022, the Council of the EU announced for the first time its intention to officially establish a military presence in Ukraine, the size of which was not specified.

French troops in Ukraine

Earlier, the RFI broadcaster reported, citing several sources, that French servicemen have been operating covertly in Ukraine since at least the summer of 2026, where they are training Ukrainian soldiers and providing technical maintenance for military equipment. Minister Delegate to the Ministry of the Armed Forces Alice Rufo confirmed the presence of active French military personnel in Ukraine, but added that they allegedly did not participate in hostilities on the side of Kiev.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov previously said that Russia is aware of the presence of foreign servicemen on Ukrainian territory. He noted that Moscow has conveyed its concerns to the relevant countries, warning that this is no longer support for Ukraine but direct participation in the war, just as is the case with assistance in targeting, the provision of satellite data, and much more.

The Russian embassy in France told TASS that Paris had effectively entered the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kiev regime.

(Defend Democracy Press)

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