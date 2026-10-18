From Political Survival to Capitulation: Venezuela in the Vortex of the Global Left

By Rafael Méndez – Oct 17, 2026

The debate is no longer confined to Venezuela. The intervention and subsequent shift are reverberating throughout Latin America and the Global South. The region has become a testing ground for the relationship between sovereignty, external intervention, and the viability of popular political projects.

The US military intervention on January 3, 2026, and the subsequent decisions made by Delcy Rodríguez’s government have sparked a far-reaching political controversy over Venezuela’s future. The debate centers on two opposing interpretations: is the strategy a political survival maneuver or a capitulation to imperialism?

For historical context, both sides invoke the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk, which was signed on March 3, 1918. It is considered one of the most controversial peace agreements in modern history. The treaty ended Russia’s participation in World War I, allowing the Bolshevik government to withdraw from the conflict at an extraordinarily high territorial, economic, and political cost.

Lenin prevailed amid the imminent danger of the collapse of Soviet power, arguing that accepting deeply unfavorable terms was a necessary evil to preserve the new regime. He described the peace as “incredibly harsh, predatory, and humiliating,” and it was accepted amid social exhaustion and a lack of military capacity—conditions that decisively shaped the choice that was made.

The Venezuelan dilemma in historical perspective

This precedent illuminates Venezuela’s current dilemma, enabling us to draw an analytical, though not mechanical, parallel between different historical contexts. In this case, two distinct positions are in conflict: one views the decisions as a strategic retreat shaped by the imbalance of forces, while the other views them as an expression of capitulation in the face of external pressure.

From this perspective, an analysis of the current balance of power suggests this is not a capitulation but rather a political survival maneuver in adverse conditions. At this critical juncture, preserving the Bolivarian project takes precedence over doctrinal debates or concerns about ideological consistency, so adopting exceptional measures is necessary.

In contrast, another interpretation suggests that recent events reflect a “logic of capitulation.” From this perspective, Venezuela is experiencing an unparalleled surrender of its national sovereignty. This is evident in its growing subordination to US interests and loss of control over strategic sectors. These developments suggest a significant restructuring of the political model is underway.

A reconfigured landscape and competing interpretations

The US military intervention and the abrupt change in Venezuela’s political leadership have reshaped the regional landscape and shifted the debate on the global left. The question is no longer simply whether to defend or criticize the process, but how to interpret decisions made in this new context marked by negotiations with Washington and a redefinition of immediate political priorities.

Against this backdrop, political and academic observers have interpreted the lifting of sanctions, energy agreements, and amnesty measures in different ways. Some see these developments as a pragmatic response to an unfavorable balance of forces, while others see them as a shift that alters the project’s original purpose. As events unfold, the debate is intensifying.

However, the debate extends beyond Venezuela and reverberates across Latin America and other regions. This makes the moment a reference point for examining the relationship between sovereignty, external intervention, and the viability of political projects under international pressure. In this sense, Venezuela’s experience matters beyond its context.

Strategic Tensions on the International Left

One school of thought interprets the decisions as a tactical retreat in the face of an unfavorable balance of power, with the top priority being to prevent the state’s complete dismantling. From this perspective, the concessions are temporary measures intended to preserve strategic capacity, ease external pressure, and create conditions for a potential future realignment of forces.

Another school of thought argues that this is not a tactical maneuver, but rather a transformation in the nature of the political project. They view opening the country to foreign capital, moving closer to Washington, and yielding ground in strategic sectors as signs of a structural reconfiguration that could weaken the process’s ideological foundations and undermine its ability to maintain autonomous policies in the long term.

The exchange of views reveals a longstanding tension within the global left regarding how to confront external pressure without sacrificing principles or political viability. Venezuela acts as a catalyst for this tension, forcing a reconsideration of the relationship between political realism and ideological consistency.

Global left facing its own reflection

However, the parallel breaks down at one essential point. Lenin openly defended his decision, debated it within the party, explained it to the masses, and accepted the cost of calling it humiliating. In contrast, nine months after the capture in Caracas, no one has explained why the command did not order resistance or why they swore for years to carry out plans they never intended to implement.

The other interpretation, capitulation, holds that this is not a tactical retreat, but a transformation in the project’s very nature. Opening the country to foreign capital, aligning with Washington, and relinquishing control of strategic sectors would constitute an unparalleled surrender of national sovereignty, rendering Venezuela subservient to the very interests that Chavismo vowed to combat for a quarter century.

The debate is no longer just about Venezuela. The intervention and its aftermath are being viewed across Latin America and the Global South as a case study in which the relationship between sovereignty, external intervention, and the viability of popular movements is being tested. Now, every progressive government looks to Caracas and wonders how it would respond if warships were to anchor off its coast tomorrow.

The left that heard Che call for “two, three, many Vietnams” in 1967 is now debating whether surrendering without a fight can be a tactic. More than the government’s fate is at stake in this tension between political realism and ideological consistency: the credibility of a generation that promised not to repeat the mistakes of those who surrendered.

I wrote nearly a hundred articles convinced that Venezuela would be a beacon for the left. I still believe in the cause of the dispossessed. However, I cannot call the decision made in silence a tactic. In this hour of trial, I still hear the echo: “Those who want a homeland, come with me.” I am still waiting for someone to answer.

Rafael Méndez is a journalist, political organizer and former congressman from Dominican Republic.

(The Assembly Media)

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