By Pablo Meriguet – Nov 21, 2026

Peruvian authorities carried out an extensive operation on November 19 arresting five progressive activists and accusing them of belonging to terrorist groups.

Organizations in Peru raised the alarm about the arbitrary arrest of several progressive artists and activists on November 19. The arrests were reportedly carried out by the Counterterrorism Directorate (DIRCOTE) in the cities of Cusco, Lima, and Tarapoto.

Hip-hop artists Brenda Jah (Brenda Mejía) and Pedro Mo (Pedro Mosquera) were arrested in Lima and Cusco respectively and will reportedly be held for 15 days in preliminary detention, as requested by the Prosecutor’s Office specializing in terrorism offenses. In addition to the artists, leftist organizers Libia Arcila, David Tapullima, and Polidoro Tapullima were arrested and face a similar 15 days in preliminary detention.

David and Polidoro Tapullima were arrested in Tarapoto and had their homes raided by security forces. They are reportedly the father and uncle of left-wing Congresswoman Jacquelina Tapullima, who was recently elected to office as a member of the Juntos por el Perú party. Juntos por el Perú came very close to winning the presidency with leftist candidate Roberto Sánchez in the last election but lost to the current president, Keiko Fujimori.

Fujimori’s persecution of the left, again

According to authorities, the arrests were made as part of investigations into alleged affiliation with a terrorist organization. The arrests come after the government of right-wing President Keiko Fujimori obtained new powers to, as the Executive Branch stated, “combat insecurity.”

Progressive Peruvian groups and artists claim that the arrests on November 19 are a revival of the political persecution of Peru’s left that took place in the 1990s under the government of Alberto Fujimori, the father of the country’s current president.

In this regard, film producer Piar Roca said the following about the arrests of Brenda and Pedro: “These young people, simply for organizing a festival honoring Tupac Amaru and Micaela Bastidas, have been arrested… and are going to be transferred to Lima, where they will stand trial because they are accused of glorifying terrorism – simply for naming themselves after our leaders who, in 1780, rose up and raised the cry of rebellion against the Spanish Empire. This is one of the great injustices committed in this so-called democratic country, which seeks to hide our national identity.”

Pedro Mo shared a video from his arrest showing an officer informing him that he had been arrested for allegedly belonging to a group called Tupac Amaru. Pedro responded that the organization he pertains to does cultural work and that he has never in his life carried a weapon, nor has his organization ever promoted violence.

On the very night of their arrest, dozens of people staged a protest outside DIRCOTE’s headquarters in Lima to demand the release of the detained artists.

For several decades, left-wing and progressive groups in Peru have denounced the state’s systematic persecution of the country’s left, accusing any progressive or revolutionary activist of being a “terrorist” or terruco. The accusation seeks to tie activists to the insurgent groups that were engaged in an armed conflict with the military in the 1980s-1990s that left thousands dead in the Andean nation.

Well after the end of the conflict, the country’s economic and political elites continue to brand leftists as either terrorists or supporters of terrorism – a charge repeatedly denied by those being persecuted, who accuse the state of violating their human rights and, in doing so, of excluding the left from any possibility of participating in Peruvian public life.

(BT News)

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