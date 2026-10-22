Global Polls Find ‘Israel’ Is the Least Popular Country on Earth, Disliked by 67% of People

By Ben Norton – Oct 19, 2026

A huge global survey found Israel is the least popular country on Earth, following its genocide in Gaza. Another poll shows 67% in dozens of countries oppose Israel. Even 62% of Americans dislike it.

Comprehensive global polls show “Israel” is now the most unpopular country on Earth, following its thoroughly documented genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The organization the Alliance of Democracies conducts a comprehensive study every year called the Democracy Perception Index.

This group is by no means biased against “Israel”; it is in fact funded by “Israel”‘s closest allies, including the European Union, US government-financed organizations, Ukraine, Taiwan, and major US corporations like Microsoft and Palantir.

Nevertheless, despite its dubious financial sponsors, the Alliance of Democracies publishes interesting polling data.

For its 2026 survey, the Alliance of Democracies interviewed tens of thousands of people in 85 countries, and asked them for their opinion on 132 foreign states and international organizations.

The comprehensive study found that “Israel” is the most disliked country on Earth — with an even lower approval rating than North Korea and Afghanistan.

The United States, the main sponsor of “Israel”, is the fifth-most hated country.

The same survey also asked people in 98 countries if they agree more with Palestine or “Israel”. The majority said they support Palestine. Only a small minority (17%) backed “Israel”.

Palestine is especially popular in the Global South, which represents the majority (approximately 86%) of the world population.

Global support for “Israel” has collapsed in recent years, as the settler-colonialist regime has carried out horrifying atrocities in Gaza.

A United Nations independent international commission of inquiry concluded that “Israel” has committed genocide against the Palestinian people.

This was one of the most well-documented genocides in history. Many of “Israel”‘s atrocities were livestreamed on social media.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for “Israel”‘s longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, charging him with crimes against humanity.

Pew study found 67% of people across 36 countries oppose “Israel”

The US-based Pew Research Center similarly found that “Israel” is now widely disliked worldwide.

Pew surveyed adults in 36 countries in the spring of 2026.

A median of two-thirds (67%) of people have a negative view of “Israel”, whereas only 25% have a positive view.

“Israel” is extremely unpopular across Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia.

India is the only major Asian country where “Israel” has a plurality of support — and even then, it is a mere 32% of Indians, compared to 28% who oppose “Israel”.

In the Global South, there is one exception when it comes to “Israel”: Africa.

Several countries in Africa have significant populations with favorable views of “Israel”. This is largely due to the spread of Evangelical Christianity on the continent, particularly by US missionaries.

Views of “Israel” predictably follow political ideology, Pew found.

Leftists across the world have an overwhelmingly negative perception of “Israel”, whereas the settler-colonialist regime’s main base of support is the right wing — although unfavorable views are growing among conservatives as well.

Support for “Israel” has collapsed in the US; most US residents now oppose it

The principal sponsor of the Israeli settler-colonialist regime, historically, was the United States.

However, the extremely well-documented Israeli genocide in Gaza has caused a massive shift in opinion among the US population.

More than three-fifths (62%) of North Americans have a negative view of the Israeli regime, according to a Pew poll conducted in May 2026. This is up from 43% in 2022.

Left-leaning US residents are much more critical of “Israel”, and supportive of Palestinians.

Just 16% of Democrats and left-leaning US residents have a favorable view of the Israeli regime. On the other hand, 51% of Republicans support it.

Among young US residents, the trend is even clearer. Only 18% of people aged 18-29 have a favorable view of the Israeli regime. A mere 12% of young Democrats see it positively, while just 28% of young Republicans support it.

The only remaining significant base of support for “Israel” in the United States is Republicans over the age of 50.

(Geopolitical Economy)

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