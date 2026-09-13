Hinterlaces President: 82% of Venezuelans Approve US-Venezuela Oil Deal

The president of the Venezuelan polling firm Hinterlaces, Óscar Schémel, said that 82% of Venezuelans see positively the energy deal between Venezuela and the United States. According to the pollster’s latest survey, Venezuelans believe that the agreement is necessary to generate wellbeing through investments and modern technology.

During a television interview in which he addressed the new energy doctrine that mixes sovereignty and business pragmatism, the expert said, “The objective today is not the oil field per se, the objective today is to produce, for people to understand that these alliances are inevitable and necessary because they guarantee the recovery of the oil industry.”

He also stressed the importance of connecting sovereign defense with contemporary productive capacity. “Today it is about reconciling, on the basis of defending sovereignty, the capacity to produce with modern technology and with resources, with capital,” Schémel said.

“This agreement goes beyond an oil opening or a petroleum contract; it means the reconfiguration of relations with the United States and, in general, with neighboring countries,” he explained.

Noting that Hinterlaces polls show a sustained demand for political dialogue, Schémel emphasized the urgency of building a national proposal founded on agreements and practical solutions instead of confrontation.

Schémel also underscored the collective demand for institutional effectiveness. “For Venezuelans it is fundamentally about messages that have to do with peace, with unity and, above all, with results,” he said, stressing as a priority that political figures materialize expectations of prosperity.

(Últimas Noticias) by Yusleny Morales

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

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