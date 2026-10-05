Honduras: Pressure Mounts Against Asfura Government

For the fourth week in a row, citizens in Tegucigalpa are protesting against Nasry Asfura’s government, condemning the cost of living and his economic and social policies.

Mobilizations against Honduran President Nasry Asfura’s government continue weekly in the Honduran capital. The protests are fueled by economic, social, and political grievances. For some, deteriorating economic conditions have already translated into difficulties covering basic needs such as food.

Rising food prices and lack of employment directly impact the households of those participating in the mobilizations. Some say their incomes are no longer sufficient for basic necessities, and they even resort to taking on debt to be able to eat.

The discontent that drives some to share their daily difficulties also finds other ways to make itself visible in the streets. Among the torches, a mime appeared, using art as another tool to protest.

Satire also serves to represent some of these grievances. A demonstrator arrived dressed as Jack Sparrow to compare those she holds responsible for favoring the looting of the country’s resources by pirates.

Adding to the various expressions of discontent, young people are joining the movement as they begin to connect the problems their families face with their own future, finding a way to get involved in these mobilizations.

The protests, thus, mark the end of another week of protests in Tegucigalpa. Meanwhile, participants continue to voice their grievances regarding economic conditions and government decisions.

(HispanTV) by Daniel Sierra

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

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