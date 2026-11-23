Immigration agents arrested two Mexican migrants as they were boarding a flight in Seattle bound for Los Angeles, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported.

The arrests were made on the jet bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The government agency clarified on social media that one of those arrested is Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, “an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa, in violation of our nation’s laws.”

The other person arrested is another Mexican migrant, Sofía Hernández Mejía, who “threw hot coffee at ICE agents” to hinder the operation.

Upon identifying her, officials discovered that she had exceeded the authorized time on her visa to remain in the United States and proceeded with her arrest. “She will be charged with assaulting a federal agent,” the statement added.

ICE says two people who overstayed their visa were arrested at Sea-Tac Airport this morning; one faces an assault charge: The arrest was caught on camera, posted and shared on social media. The Port of Seattle and Alaska Airlines are reviewing the incident that happened in the… pic.twitter.com/p42KqGH1SC — KOMO News (@komonews) November 22, 2026

Videos of the moment circulated on social media show a woman on the ground being detained by ICE agents, while several passengers record the scene with their mobile phones and a woman distressfully shouts that her daughter is being taken away.

Washington State Governor, Democrat Bob Ferguson, lamented on social media that ICE “is completely out of control,” having caused chaos at the airport.

He also questioned the agents’ modus operandi, who allegedly violated a state law that, since March, prevents them from hiding behind masks and not identifying themselves.

Alaska Airlines, the airline to which the plane the passengers were about to board belongs, expressed in a statement that it was “concerned about the police action” and emphasized that it is committed to “treating every passenger with dignity and respect.”

Seattle Airport, for its part, assured that it would contact federal officials to understand what had happened.

The strict immigration policy in the United States, especially since the return of President Donald Trump to the White House, has been a growing concern among the migrant community and activists.

Arrests by ICE, as well as raids and deportations, have soared in Trump’s nearly two years in government.

(teleSUR)

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