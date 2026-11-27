By Alan Macleod – Nov 25, 2026

Wikipedia is under a sustained and coordinated attack from the Israel lobby, which is attempting to undermine, discredit, infiltrate, and ultimately take over the platform so it becomes a reliable mouthpiece for Israeli government narratives. That is the conclusion of a new 223-page report from Tech for Palestine.

The Israel lobby sees the online encyclopedia as an enormously important resource shaping the public’s understanding of the world. For that reason, the pro-Israel pressure group the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is leading what it calls a “sustained, multi-front external pressure [campaign] on the platform.”

That operation has included attempting to discredit Wikipedia as a hotbed of support for Hamas and antisemitism in order to prevent highly influential AI chatbots like ChatGPT from relying on it for answers to users’ questions, especially on Israel/Palestine matters. It also has a team of 45 full-time analysts tracking and attempting to dox, or publicly identify, Wikipedia users and editors who do not share Israel’s worldview.

At least 20 pro-Israel groups, including some from the government of Israel itself, are engaging in a covert, coordinated attempt to edit the platform to obscure evidence of Israel’s crimes in Gaza and beyond and to recast the country in a more positive light.

Meanwhile, the ADL’s allies in Washington are pressuring Wikipedia, attempting to connect it to Iran and other hostile actors, actions that could result in the Wikimedia Foundation losing its charitable status.

MintPress explores the raging, silent battle to control one of the internet’s most influential stores of knowledge.

Highly flawed reporting

A central pillar of the attack on Wikipedia is the Anti-Defamation League, which has published a number of reports revealing what it characterizes as a coordinated attempt to push hate and anti-Jewish bias on the platform, “shift[ing] balanced narratives toward skewed ones, spotlighting criticism of Israel and downplaying Palestinian terrorist violence and antisemitism.”

The ADL claims that it uncovered a network of at least 30 Wikipedia editors circumventing the encyclopedia’s rules to “introduce antisemitic narratives, anti-Israel bias, and misleading information.” These editors, it states, have worked together since October 7, 2023, to change pages relating to Israel and its attack on its neighbors.

The report, however, like much of what the ADL publishes, is replete with serious methodological flaws. First, the ADL made no attempt to provide evidence showing that these editors actually worked together, rather than being individual actors whose opinions differed from the Israeli government’s line.

Dr. Shira Klein, a noted Jewish academic whose work the ADL’s study is partially based on, described it as “dismal,” “very skewed,” and “riddled with errors.” “Where is the evidence of editors repeatedly misrepresenting or contradicting peer-reviewed literature? There is none. The report simply wants us to take the ADL’s word for it,” she said, adding that even her own research on antisemitism was heavily misrepresented.

Tech for Palestine was perhaps even more scathing, writing:

The ADL wants you to think it found 30 antisemites in a room, conspiring to stick it to the Jews. But the ADL have not found anything to connect these people apart from edits on Wikipedia. They don’t have the basics of a conspiracy. Who is the organizer? Where are their instructions? When or where do they meet? The ADL does not have any of this information, almost certainly because it does not exist.

The ADL report did not even attempt to refute the editors’ work or statements as factually incorrect. Nevertheless, it recommended that Wikipedia appoint a new board of “reputable experts” (i.e., pro-Israel actors) who would control the site’s Israel-Palestine-related content, as well as a US government-appointed “task force” dedicated to combatting antisemitism on Wikipedia.

Wikipedia gets the TikTok treatment

In this sense, the ADL’s targeting of Wikipedia is reminiscent of the successful playbook it ran against TikTok, which eventually saw the platform sold to the family of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Ellison is a close friend and disciple of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the largest single private donor to the Friends of the Israeli Defense Forces.

The result, according to Issam Hijazi, has been a total sea change. “TikTok’s US operations went to a consortium led by Oracle. The new owners now control the algorithm and are retraining it. And TikTok’s leadership has said that ‘Zionist’ is treated as hate speech when used as a slur or a stand-in for Jewish identity,” he told MintPress.

Hijazi is the founder of UpScrolled, a viral social media platform born out of the mass censorship and shadow banning of pro-Palestinian voices online.

“These are executive decisions. You don’t put people with those ties in charge of what counts as ‘terrorism’ or ‘hate’ and expect neutral results. The results aren’t neutral,” he added. “One side gets censored, the other gets a pass. That’s a choice, not a glitch.”

In a leaked November 2023 recording, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt revealed his deep concern that pro-Palestine content was going viral on TikTok and that young people in particular were being exposed to raw video of Israeli military crimes via the platform.

“We have a major, major, major generational problem…all the polling I’ve seen, ADL’s polling, ICC’s polling, independent polling, suggests the issue of US support for Israel is not left and right, it is young and old…We really have a TikTok problem, a Gen Z problem,” he said.

Greenblatt and the ADL managed to form an alliance with anti-China hawks in Congress and the Senate in order to drive through TikTok’s forced sale.

Another key goal of the ADL report is to intimidate Wikipedians into silence. Greenblatt noted that he has a team of 45 employees whose primary mission is to track and identify pro-Palestine editors. Those who have been publicly identified have faced death threats.

As with TikTok, the ADL has partnered with allies in Washington to turn up the heat on Wikipedia. Just weeks after the league’s first report was published, a team of 23 congresspersons, led by prominent Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz, pressured the Wikimedia Foundation to reveal the identities of the 30 editors, demanded that it implement AI-based tools to enforce more pro-Israel editorial lines, and suggested that prominent individuals were secretly “acting on behalf of adversaries of the United States, including Iran, Hamas, and other antagonistic foreign entities.”

At the same time, then-Interim US Attorney for Washington, DC, Ed Martin leveraged information in the ADL report to challenge Wikimedia’s 501(c)(3) status, a designation that allows it to fundraise as a charitable organization and exempts it from federal income tax.

Tech for Palestine notes that all 23 elected officials who went after Wikipedia have been funded by AIPAC and other pro-Israel lobbying groups, totaling over $96 million as of November 2026.

The organization deems the attack so severe that it recommends that the Wikimedia Foundation relocate its operations abroad. “As tech slides into the US autocratic regime, the Wikimedia Foundation is faced with a difficult situation in which its corporate structure and environment are subject to influence that goes against Wikimedia values,” it wrote, adding: “Choosing to remain in the US may inevitably lead to an awful choice: capitulate to political pressure for influence over the encyclopedia, or be subject to significant penalties for non-compliance, including the loss of 501(c)(3) status.”

“As a result, we believe the Wikimedia Foundation has no choice but to leave the US, and to choose a jurisdiction that will uphold its impartiality and values,” it concludes, suggesting the Netherlands, Belgium, or Switzerland as potentially suitable locations.

Paul Biggar, the Tech for Palestine report’s lead author, spoke with MintPress. “I don’t think it’s new for US politicians to push for Israel,” he said. “Israel can cause the US to start wars—of course they can cause them to try to get influence over Wikimedia.”

The ultimate goal of the onslaught against Wikipedia is to pressure it into accepting reforms that would turn it into a Zionist operation. If that cannot be achieved, they seek to undermine its credibility to the point where it is not seen as a reliable source of information, especially by AI companies, which will drop it in favor of news articles from US corporate media that already display a pronounced pro-Israel bias. Moreover, it seems clear that the ADL is attempting to ensure that there will be negative consequences for the 30 Wikipedia editors, making them an example of what happens if you challenge Israel and its lobby online.

Lost in this debate is the fact that, in many ways, Wikipedia is already structurally pro-Israel. This starts from the very top. Jimmy Wales, Wikipedia co-founder and chairman emeritus of the Wikimedia Foundation, is a vocal and passionate advocate of Israel. Wales visited Israel more than 10 times before 2015 alone, including one trip where he received a $1 million prize from an Israeli institution.

He has a long history of defending the country online. In 2011, he dismissed one activist’s comments about apartheid and the killing of innocent civilians as “complaining,” and countered by condemning Hamas rocket strikes. “I’m a strong supporter of Israel, so I don’t listen to…critics,” Wales told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in 2015.

Amid the ongoing conflict, Wales has attempted to use his influence to move Wikipedia toward a more pro-Israel direction, calling one article that stated Israel was carrying out ethnic cleansing in Gaza “particularly egregious” because this framing was, in his words, “particularly contested.”

Wikipedia has also long been hostile to alternative media in favor of the corporate press. MintPress News, as well as a host of other alternative publications, has been effectively banned from Wikipedia as a source since 2019, after a small group of pro-Israel users managed to blacklist us.

The pot calling the kettle black

Ironically, Israel and pro-Israel forces are doing exactly what the ADL accuses Palestinian organizations of doing. The Tech for Palestine report lays out 17 separate groups that have, over the past two decades, “conspired to make Wikipedia more pro-Israel.” Nine of these groups are still active.

The Committee for Accuracy on Middle East Reporting in America (CAMERA), for example, was revealed to be manipulating the online encyclopedia as far back as 2008, undertaking a secretive and coordinated campaign to quietly recruit existing Wikipedia contributors to its cause. CAMERA played the long game, instructing its operatives to avoid sensitive political subjects like Israel and instead build up their credibility over the years editing other articles until they could be elected as administrators, giving them greater influence to shape the site’s outlook and suppress alternative, anti-Zionist perspectives.

At the same time, the Yesha Council, an Israeli organization then headed by future prime minister Naftali Bennett, was recruiting as many Israelis as possible to infiltrate and edit Wikipedia so it displayed a more pro-Israel bias.

Bennett was completely candid about the operation, stating openly that:

The goal of the day is to teach people how to edit in Wikipedia, which is the number one source of information today in the world. As way of example, if someone searches the Gaza flotilla, we wanna be there. We wanna be the guys who influence what is written there, how it’s written, and to ensure that it’s balanced and Zionist in nature.

Bennett’s organization arranged rewards and prizes for those who removed the most troublesome facts. The one who made the most changes was crowned “Best Zionist editor” and received a free hot air balloon ride across the country.

The government of Israel has long understood how important the battle for public opinion is. In 2026, it quintupled its hasbara (foreign public relations) budget to $730 million. Much of that cash went on gigantic advertising campaigns on platforms such as YouTube. A 2025 MintPress investigation found that, between June and July 2025 alone, the Israeli Government Advertising Agency paid for tens of millions of ads on YouTube, primarily targeting the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, and Greece. Many of these ads blatantly broke Google’s advertising rules around displaying shocking or inappropriate content.

It has also been working with big tech platforms to directly censor Palestinian voices. Hijazi noted that, according to the company’s internal data, Meta (the parent of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) complied with 94% of Israeli government takedown requests.

For the most part in social media, the Israeli government is pushing at an open door. Most platforms are openly pro-Israel, while a series of MintPress News investigations by this author has revealed “former” Israeli spies working in top jobs at Facebook, TikTok, Apple, Microsoft, and Google.

“They’ve stopped hiding it,” Hijazi said of Israel’s attempts to influence social media. “Last year Netanyahu sat down with pro-Israel influencers in New York and told them social media is the most important weapon Israel has. Israeli officials call it the ‘eighth front.’ In that same meeting he called the TikTok sale ‘the most important purchase going on right now.'”

A surveillance operation masquerading as a human rights group

“The Anti-Defamation League is the Israel lobby. That’s their function and that’s what they do,” Biggar said. “And they’ve long run a spy operation, just now they do it online.”

What Biggar is referring to here is the near century-long history of the ADL working with the government to monitor and suppress progressive movements. As early as the 1930s, the ADL carried out surveillance operations against democratic organizations, reporting their activities to the House Committee on Un-American Activities, a government organization dedicated to stamping out left-wing thought. Although it formally opposed McCarthyism, the ADL also secretly fed information on a host of organizations to the FBI, becoming, in effect, a private spying agency.

The ADL stood against the student movement of the 1960s, attacking the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and branding it “racist.” But it reserved special vitriol for the Black liberation movement, spying on the NAACP and on Martin Luther King Jr. himself. It also attempted to keep the racist apartheid government in South Africa afloat, monitoring the actions and movements of the African National Congress and top anti-apartheid activists like Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and sharing that information with the white supremacist government.

More recently, the ADL has sought to undermine the Movement for Black Lives, strongly criticizing it for highlighting connections between how people of color are treated in the US and how Israel treats Palestinians.

This snooping continues to the present day. In a recent talk, Greenblatt himself noted that his organization has 40 full-time analysts dedicated to monitoring “left-wing extremists…like the DSA [Democratic Socialists of America],” and is passing that information on to the FBI.

Indeed, there is barely a progressive organization, institution, or movement that the ADL has not attacked. In 1993, the San Francisco district attorney investigated the league and revealed that it had collected confidential information on nearly 10,000 activists and more than 700 organizations and had infiltrated countless more groups. Those targeted included the United Farm Workers, the AFL-CIO, Greenpeace, and a host of progressive Arab-American and Jewish-American organizations. The ADL even spied on the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (ACT UP) and fought to keep homophobia out of anti-bias curricula.

Explaining this, the league’s former research director Irwin Suall categorically stated that “It’s the American left that’s the biggest threat to American Jews.” Considering the long history of antisemitic attacks from far-right groups such as the Ku Klux Klan, this statement could be seen as ahistorical, at best. However, if “American Jews” is a euphemism for “the Israeli state,” then perhaps Suall’s supposition makes sense.

That the ADL acts as an unofficial spying organization or a front for the Israeli government is barely in question. Throughout its history, it has passed sensitive data on to Tel Aviv. A 1969 FBI memo noted that the ADL was very likely breaking the Foreign Agents Registration Act by acting as an arm of the Israeli state. “It is felt incredible to assume [the ADL] is not furnished to an official of the Government of Israel,” the memo concluded.

Greenblatt himself has long conflated Judaism, Zionism, and Israel as one and the same. In a 2023 interview with MSNBC, he stated that anti-Zionism was not just antisemitism, but that “anti-Zionism is genocide.” Explaining his position, he insisted that “Every Jewish person is a Zionist…it is fundamental to our existence.” And in a 2025 TV appearance, he used the phrase “our national anthem” when referring to Israel, despite the fact that he is a US-born American citizen.

Running defense for Israel—and for fascism

Since the October 7 attacks, Greenblatt and the ADL have been sounding the alarm about a supposedly historic new wave of antisemitism across America. One 2023 report, published at the height of Israel’s destruction of Gaza, claimed that antisemitic incidents in the US had skyrocketed by more than 400%.

The provocative findings made headlines across the West. But hidden in the data was an unclear methodology and many highly questionable assumptions. Chief among these was that at least 153 rallies and demonstrations for Palestine were included as “antisemitic incidents,” underscoring Greenblatt’s assertion that any form of opposition to Israel’s Zionist policies is antisemitic. Other notable “incidents” included multiple instances of swastikas etched onto toilet cubicles and the like, hardly the sort of occurrence a reader would think of when imagining an antisemitic attack.

Thus, the ADL report had the effect of changing the subject just as the world was focusing on Israel’s crimes in Gaza. And yet, for all the hyperfocusing on graffiti swastikas, the ADL has been surprisingly blasé when it comes to some of the highest-profile displays of Nazism in America.

Last year, at an inauguration rally for President Trump, tech billionaire Elon Musk (whose family has deep connections to Nazism and who has expressed his vocal support for fascist politicians across Europe) performed two enthusiastic “Heil Hitler” salutes on stage. Just months previously, Greenblatt had compared the Palestinian keffiyeh to the Nazi swastika. And yet, his organization rushed out a statement defending Musk from opprobrium, criticizing those who saw his “awkward hand gesture in a moment of enthusiasm” as overly anxious. Musk is a strong supporter of the State of Israel.

“The ADL is being crystal clear about where it stands,” said Beth Miller, political director at Jewish Voice for Peace. “They have made it as clear as possible that they are not a reputable source of information when it comes to antisemitism. They are not actually prioritizing the protection of Jewish communities at all.”

Perhaps some of the ADL’s reluctance to condemn Musk stems from Greenblatt’s own controversial views on race. Earlier this month, he came out strongly against race mixing and intermarriage. Speaking with The Tel Avivian and the Rabbinic podcast, he said that he would not allow his children to marry people of other religions. “My children are Jews and they will create Jewish families in Jewish households. End of story. Non-negotiable,” he insisted.

To be fair to Greenblatt, this is merely mirroring the official stance of the State of Israel, where interracial marriages are effectively outlawed, and Jews and non-Jews are barred by law from marrying.

Training killer cops in America

For an organization that presents itself as a liberal civil rights group, the Anti-Defamation League has an unusual sideline: training police, FBI, and ICE agents. The ADL is the single largest non-governmental police trainer in the country. Every major metropolitan police department in America has sent officers to the ADL’s Advanced Training School in Washington, DC, which has provided instruction on extremism and terrorism for more than 250 US agencies. Indeed, until 2025, ADL training was mandatory for all new FBI special agents and intelligence analysts. The partnership was only brought to an end by FBI Director Kash Patel after the ADL decided to classify conservative activist Charlie Kirk an extremist.

The ADL also facilitates American law enforcement officials training in Israel and the forces of both countries trading practices with each other. In that way, the surveillance and intimidation tactics honed on Palestinians find their way back to the United States, where police increasingly treat low-income neighborhoods and communities of color similarly to how Israel views its indigenous population.

One example of that was the infamous killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. In 2014, police officer Darren Wilson shot the unarmed 18-year-old Black male while he had his hands up and was begging him not to fire. The event sparked nationwide protests.

Wilson’s police chief, Timothy Fitch, the head of the county police department, had received an ADL-funded trip to Israel, where he met and was trained by Israeli counterinsurgency specialists.

More attacks incoming

For all their talk about opposing antisemitism at home, a new poll found that 66% of American Jews actually believe that the Israel lobby’s behavior—attacking politicians and groups who oppose Israel’s actions—is increasing antisemitism in the United States.

Despite this, it is clear that further Israel lobby attacks are coming, including against Wikipedia. The Tech for Palestine report warns that the Heritage Foundation has also announced plans to unmask Wikipedia editors as part of its Project Esther, a plan it claims is aimed at dismantling a US-wide Hamas support network. The Foundation for Defense of Democracies is working with an Israel-based “Wikipedia intelligence” company to stalk the encyclopedia’s editors.

And members of Congress and the Senate continue to pile more pressure on the site to kowtow to their demands, just as TikTok eventually did.

If American Jews are correct, all this will only make their lives more difficult by increasing the levels of anti-Jewish sentiment. But for the ADL and other organizations that collectively make up the lobby, that is of minor importance. Their number one goal has always been playing defense for Israel.

(MintPress News)

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