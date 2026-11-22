The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on November 22 that US violations of the Islamic Republic’s airspace are a “red line,” while announcing a new strike on Washington’s infrastructure in Bahrain in retaliation for drone incursions into Iran.

“The airspace of the Islamic Republic of Iran constitutes a red line for the country’s Armed Forces. Violation of Iran’s airspace by any country or aggressor force would not go unanswered and would be met with a harsh and decisive response,” the IRGC said.

The IRGC said it targeted US Patriot air defense systems at Washington’s bases in Riffa and Awali in Bahrain.

It explained that the operation was launched in response to a violation of Iranian airspace by US MQ-1 and MQ-9 drones.

“The costly US military operations to escort and provide air cover for its forces in the region have not only failed to achieve their intended objectives but have also resulted in heavy losses to the equipment and vessels under their protection at sea and in the air,” the statement read.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said that an Iranian attack struck a civilian industrial facility, sparking a fire. According to the ministry, two people were injured.

In recent weeks, Washington has escalated attacks on Sirik and Qeshm Island in southern Iran.

The US army also continues to carry out drone incursions. Tehran has shot down over 50 US MQ-9 drones in the past several months.

Iranian forces have launched several operations in response to Washington’s violations, targeting US military infrastructure in Bahrain as well as in Kuwait.

US and Israeli media have been reporting for months that a new escalation could be imminent.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a recent security meeting that a new military operation against Iran is “unavoidable,” Hebrew news outlet Channel 13 reported on November 19.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has vowed an “unrestricted” response to any new escalation.

(The Cradle)

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