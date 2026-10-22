Iran Destroys US Strike Plan as Yemen Acquires Khaibar Shekan Missiles to Strike ‘Israel’

By Robert Inlakesh – Oct 21, 2026

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has implemented an intensive strike strategy in the Strait of Hormuz, changing the nature of its conflict with the United States, while working alongside its regional allies to create new conditions on the ground. In this Monday’s episode of The Target, Robert Inlakesh looks at the shifts in the power balance and the battlefront in Yemen.

The United States has issued warnings to its citizens through 11 different embassies and missions across West Asia, all as “Israel” signals its intent to launch yet another attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran. Meanwhile, Iran’s IRGC has been running military drills and testing new variations of its ballistic missiles, announcing publicly that it will use new weapons that have not previously been revealed if it is subjected to yet another US-Israeli aggression.

The Yemeni Armed Forces managed to shoot down an AH-6i helicopter over the border area with Saudi Arabia, in an embarrassing affair that exposed Riyadh’s denial propaganda. Yemen initially announced that it had shot down an Apache helicopter. Because it misidentified the kind of aircraft, its Saudi opponents believed they had an opportunity to create a damage-control narrative.

Saudi Arabia then went on to announce that the helicopter, an AH-6i, had simply malfunctioned, in the midst of admitting that the two pilots had died. Yemen’s Ansarallah-led government waited to allow Saudi propagandists to begin bragging about exposing their alleged lies, before releasing footage of them shooting the helicopter down and admitting that they had misidentified the aircraft initially.

On the show, Inlakesh also looks at some of the latest battle footage from Yemen, including of Yemen’s Armed Forces using quadcopter drones to take out enemy gatherings with anti-personnel munitions and their successful defensive fight to repel an advance by Saudi-backed Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) forces.

He also spends time on the stream dedicated to exposing British journalist Sami Hamdi’s false depiction of Yemeni history. The show goes through the distortion of the timeline of the Yemen-Saudi war and the sectarian and tribalist arguments, while delving into the history of the Ansarallah movement and where it truly came from.

At a time when sectarianism and division are rampant, in an attempt to convince audiences that the regional resistance to US imperialism and Israeli expansionism is itself just as evil as those it fights, this historical context cuts through the propaganda.

According to a recent report by “Israel’s” Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), a leading Tel Aviv-based think tank, “Israel” has altered its security doctrine to consider all surrounding Arab nations as a mere collection of tribes, as opposed to real sovereign nations. We look at how this fits into the so-called Greater Israel project and why it is likely doomed to fail.

(MintPress News)

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