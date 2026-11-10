Iran Downs US Aircraft as ‘Israel’ Prepares ‘Unprecedented Strikes’ Amid Election Turmoil

By Robert Inlakesh – Oct 30, 2026

Iranian air defenses downed three US drones and opened fire on a fighter jet amid ongoing military preparations by the United States to carry out another large-scale attack. In this edition of The Target, MintPress News’ Robert Inlakesh looks at the latest battlefield developments across West Asia and how they tie into “Israel’s” election results.

After Palestinian citizens of “Israel” took to the ballot box in unprecedented numbers, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused “Arabs” of stealing the election. While “Israel” uses its right to vote as propaganda to suggest that Palestinian citizens live in a democracy, this election has exposed the Zionist system for what it truly is.

The Israeli opposition bloc ran a campaign with the explicit goal of ousting Netanyahu. It now has the opportunity to do just that but refuses to form a government with Arab parties in the Knesset. To form a government, a coalition must be built of 61 elected officials. Netanyahu’s Likud Party bloc received 51 seats, the opposition secured 48, while the Arab parties acquired a historic 19 seats.

Yet any Jewish Israeli party that works with Arab parties knows this will spell its political end in any future Israeli elections. During the voting process, the Israeli premier and his allies recorded videos and took to the streets claiming that Hamas was interfering in their election. The mere fact that Palestinian citizens of “Israel” were exercising their right to vote in significant numbers was dubbed an attempt to “steal Israeli democracy.”

Robert Inlakesh analyzes the outcome of the Israeli election, what it means, and provides context on the racist rhetoric, in addition to physical attacks on Palestinian voters, in this Thursday’s Target Stream.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Armed Forces loyal to the Ansarallah-led government in Sana’a have been closing in on the remaining areas of Taiz City amid a firestorm of sectarian propaganda. In this edition of the show, we look at corporate media’s distortions of the situation inside Yemen, the escalating Saudi airstrikes against civilian areas, and the impacts of ballistic missile strikes against Riyadh’s oil infrastructure.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has also been testing new kinds of missiles and drones for more than two weeks while escalating its rate of fire toward oil tankers and assets in the Strait of Hormuz. Despite the US Trump administration’s desperate attempts to push the narrative that it controls the strait, oil prices continue to skyrocket and the economic fallout of the Israeli-American illegal war of aggression progresses.

The Target analyzes all the latest developments across West Asia, the continued threats of escalation, and all of the latest battle footage in order to make sense of the regional wars’ current predicament.

(MintPress News)

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