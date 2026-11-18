Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that media campaigns targeting Iran have intensified in recent days, warning that the Israeli regime is seeking to reproduce the propaganda tactics used to justify the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, November 17, Araghchi said that the recent reports about alleged Iranian sabotage plots in the United States and claims that Iran was using dams for missile manufacturing were clearly products of Israeli lobbying efforts.

“In the past 72 hours, pro-Israel media have ‘reported’ that Iran is supposedly plotting to use chemical weapons in DC while building missile bases under dams. RUBBISH,” Araghchi wrote on social media.

In the past 72 hours, pro-Israel media have “reported” that Iran is supposedly plotting to use chemical weapons in DC while building missile bases under dams. RUBBISH. Spare us the Iraq War-style propaganda, especially with Israeli fingerprints all over it. Nobody is buying it. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) November 17, 2026

His comments came after a CNN report claimed that Iran might use “dirty bombs” to carry out “operations” in the US capital.

A report by The New York Times alleged that Iran’s construction of extensive water infrastructure, including dams, could be connected to its missile manufacturing program.

Iran has dismissed the reports as fabrications, saying they are intended to create pretexts for renewed aggression against the country.

Araghchi said the reports echoed the false intelligence claims about weapons of mass destruction used to justify the 2003 US invasion of Iraq and rally support for the aggression against the Arab country.

The allegations of Iraqi weapons of mass destruction were subsequently discredited by official investigations and inquiries conducted after the US invasion.

(Mehr News)

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