Iranian foreign minister says Washington needs to take concrete confidence-building measures and agree to a sustainable deal that prevents a return to conflict.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has outlined a two-day proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and initiate final negotiations with the United States, emphasizing that any agreement must be honorable, sustainable, and prevent a return to war.

In an exclusive interview with the Iran newspaper, Araghchi revealed that Tehran had presented the streamlined proposal to accelerate the diplomatic process, following an earlier seven-day framework.

Under the proposed plan, the United States would fulfill its required commitments on the first day, and Iran would reopen the strategic waterway on the second day, paving the way for final negotiations.

Araghchi noted that this framework remains a viable basis for dialogue, but stressed that Tehran first requires an explicit declaration of US readiness for an agreement and the implementation of tangible confidence-building measures.

“If Iran’s demands are met, the Strait will be reopened, and Tehran is prepared to negotiate the details of how these conditions will be implemented,” the foreign minister stated.

Addressing the current geopolitical climate, Araghchi pointed to differing viewpoints within the US regarding war, negotiation, and the continuation of economic pressure.

He described the “no war, no peace” status quo as undesirable, asserting that Iran is seeking a good, honorable, and sustainable agreement.

He clarified that such a deal must prevent a recurrence of conflict and should not involve concessions that the opposing side could falsely portray as a political victory.

Regarding Iran’s stockpiles of 60% enriched uranium, Araghchi stated that while a fair formula can be reached, the material will not be exported from the country.

He emphasized that this issue must be addressed within a comprehensive package that strictly respects Iran’s national interests.

He also confirmed that Iran’s official nuclear doctrine remains unchanged, despite ongoing discussions in expert circles.

The foreign minister confirmed that messages and proposals continue to be exchanged between Tehran and Washington through mediators in Qatar and Pakistan, a process that remains under the strict supervision of Iran’s responsible authorities.

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Washington’s troop deployments and military build-up raise questions over whether the moves amount to saber-rattling or signal preparations for an attack, while Iran’s retaliatory capabilities and missile power may have factored into US calculations against launching an all-out war.

Highlighting the broader regional context, Araghchi emphasized that countries in the region are seeking sustainable peace and comprehensive security.

He argued that relying on external military forces is insufficient and stressed the necessity of regional cooperation.

“We are people of diplomacy, and we still have hope in diplomacy,” Araghchi concluded.

Tensions in the Persian Gulf have periodically impacted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy shipments.

Iran has consistently maintained that the security of the Strait is directly linked to its own national security and the actions of regional actors.

Diplomatic efforts to resolve outstanding issues between Iran and the United States have frequently utilized third-party mediators, with Qatar and Pakistan serving as key channels for message exchange in recent months.

(PressTV)

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