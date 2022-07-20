July 19, 2022
The flags of Iran and Venezuela, when Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, Iran June 10, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)

The flags of Iran and Venezuela, when Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, Iran June 10, 2022. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)