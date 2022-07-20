Iran will be increasing the supply of a key type of crude oil to Venezuela, with the aim of boosting the productivity of Venezuelan refineries, and thus freeing up its oil for exports.

According to a report issued by the British news agency Reuters, published this Tuesday, July 19, both nations in recent years have strengthened their energy cooperation, thus promoting the exchange of Iranian gasoline for Venezuelan heavy oil and other basic products.

Iran will also be collaborating with Venezuela in terms of technical assistance and the supply of refinery parts. This exchange has grown, particularly since May 2022, after the two countries, illegally sanctioned by the United States, signed a contract to refurbish Venezuela’s El Palito refinery.

According to Reuters, state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) will receive four million barrels of Iranian heavy crude in July alone. This represents a significant increase from the 1.07 million barrels imported in the month of June.

The shipments are expected to arrive at Venezuelan ports later this month, aboard the Iranian supertankers Herby and Serena. PDVSA’s objective would be to refine Iranian crude to increase the production of motor fuels. Similarly, the state company is trying to release its lighter grades (including Merey) to mix and export them.

The state company is currently importing approximately two million barrels per month of Iranian condensate, making it possible to boost the production of exportable mixtures.

