Iran Launches Surprise Attacks on US Bases as Trump Covers Up Soldier Casualties

By Robert Inlakesh – Sep 23, 2026

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has been striking various US targets and an average of two to three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz on a daily basis, as gas prices hit working-class Americans where it hurts. On this episode of The Target stream, MintPress News’ Robert Inlakesh explains how these blows have been compounded by revelations that the Pentagon is concealing its Iran War casualties.

The IRGC carried out another ballistic missile attack against what it would later state was a US military base in Jordan. In the latest edition of The Target, we cover the story before it was officially announced and put it together with a broader series of strikes on American military targets that are no longer even being acknowledged by US Central Command.

Tehran’s preemptive operations are not receiving much attention in the corporate media, despite visual confirmation of them occurring, alongside on-the-ground reports and later confirmations from Iranian military officials. Combined with the fact that multiple vessels are being targeted in the Strait of Hormuz by the IRGC’s naval forces on a daily basis, this spells a new regional equation.

So long as the Iranian attacks are not on a larger scale as to demand a response, the US military is simply pretending as if they are not happening at all. The previously announced equation was that Iran’s civilian infrastructure would be targeted each and every time a tanker is struck in the Persian Gulf.

Compounding the US’s declining hegemony and military embarrassments have been reports that the Pentagon has deliberately hidden the deaths of a number of American military personnel. According to a bombshell report from the Washington Post, five sources familiar with the US’s casualty figures claimed that they knew about four deaths that were not publicly registered by the Pentagon; an additional source said that number could be five.

Meanwhile, gas prices are burdening working-class Americans who are growing increasingly frustrated with the Trump administration’s mismanagement of the economy. A Reuters/Ipsos poll, published this Monday, found that only 17% of US citizens say that they are happy with the federal government’s management of the economy.

Although it has remained largely out of the mainstream spotlight, Saudi Arabia’s war on Yemen continues to backfire as it faces new rounds of ballistic missile and drone strikes against its oil infrastructure. The Yemeni Armed Forces continue to liberate territory from Saudi-proxy forces, as airstrikes based upon intelligence granted to Riyadh by officials in Tel Aviv have resulted in a growing number of civilian massacres.

Also on the stream, Robert Inlakesh takes an in-depth look at the Lebanon front and what its weapons arsenal could mean during the upcoming regional escalation, analyzing the Israeli predicament on southern Lebanese occupied lands. Hezbollah had proven it possessed a large range of weapons during its 2024 war with Israel. In 2026, the Party has chosen not to use its strategic arsenal so far, indicating that it is following a carefully calibrated escalation ladder.

(MintPress News)

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