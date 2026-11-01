Iran Navy: Two Violating Oil Tankers Explode After Hitting Mines in Strait of Hormuz

The Public Relations Office of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has announced that two oil tankers violating established regulations exploded after striking naval mines while attempting to transit an unauthorized route through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the statement issued on Sunday night, one of the vessels is a supertanker. It is currently engulfed in flames following a powerful explosion after navigating the unauthorized path.

Both vessels had deliberately deactivated their navigation and identification systems in a bid to pass covertly through the restricted southern route, operating with the support of the terrorist US military. Following the incidents, the vessels were brought to a halt at the scene.

IRGC released footage of two vessels that struck naval mines while attempting to illegally transit through the Strait of Hormuz. Follow: https://t.co/oa9JV4ikYQ pic.twitter.com/wjEiCx3XZW — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) November 1, 2026

The IRGC Navy stressed that the tankers ignored repeated warnings and entered dangerous waters in clear violation of the regulations governing the strategic waterway. Responsibility for the consequences lies fully with the vessels’ owners, who chose unauthorized transit over compliance with Iranian maritime safety protocols.

This latest incident forms part of a continuing pattern. In recent weeks, multiple violating tankers, including several supertankers carrying large volumes of crude, have suffered explosions and fires after attempting the same unauthorized southern route while switching off their systems and operating under US military encouragement.

Iranian forces have repeatedly stated that any vessel deactivating identification systems or attempting passage without prior coordination will be treated as a threat and met with a firm, decisive response.

Since the unprovoked US-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic began on February 28, the IRGC Navy has maintained full operational and intelligence control over the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

All commercial transit requires prior authorization and adherence to designated routes coordinated with Iranian authorities.

Unauthorized movements, particularly those backed by the United States, continue to endanger maritime security and are met with the consequences of the mines and other defensive measures in place to protect the waterway.

US claims that the strait has been reopened or cleared of mines have been repeatedly dismissed by Iranian military officials as baseless propaganda disconnected from realities on the ground.

Offending tanker catches fire after striking mines east of Hormuz

Iran’s Army Navy says another oil tanker catches fire after striking naval mines east of the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite Washington’s large naval presence, American forces have proven unable to guarantee safe transit outside Iranian-controlled arrangements, with their attempts frequently resulting in failed operations and humiliation.

The IRGC Navy reaffirmed that the Strait of Hormuz remains under the sovereign control of the Islamic Republic.

Safe and orderly passage is available only to vessels that coordinate in advance and respect Iranian regulations. Any further provocative or unauthorized activity will continue to be met with an immediate and proportionate response.

(PressTV)

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