Iran Ready for Any Scenario but Keeps Diplomacy Open, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Says

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran remains ready for “any scenario” while keeping the window of diplomacy open, despite Washington’s insistence on “unilateral” demands in negotiations.

Baghaei made the remarks in an interview with German public broadcaster ARD published on Sunday, saying Iranians have no trust in the US and have to be prepared to defend the country with all their might.

“We have never walked away from the negotiating table or closed the door to diplomacy. At the same time, we have been fully prepared to defend our territory. So, yes, messages are being conveyed through mediators,” he added.

He emphasized that Washington insists on unilateral demands, particularly its repeated calls for Iran’s “complete surrender.”

“This is what no Iranian will accept,” Baghaei pointed out.

The spokesperson noted that the United States had failed to demonstrate even the minimum goodwill and resolve to pursue a diplomatic approach, pointing to two attacks on Iran in less than a year while negotiations were underway.

The attacks showed that Washington was not genuinely serious about diplomacy vis-à-vis Tehran, he said.

“However, as I said, we have been steadfast and serious in using diplomatic tools to achieve peace, while being at the same time prepared to defend ourselves against any aggression,” Baghaei reiterated.

He also criticized European countries for choosing to accommodate the United States rather than pursue an independent policy, saying, “The international community expected the European Union to play an independent role.”

“We will much prefer to see a confident Europe capable of playing an independent and mature role in global politics, rather than one that consistently pursues a policy of appeasement toward US policies, particularly in our region,” he added.

Baghaei noted that the problem began when European countries abandoned their constructive role in the nuclear issue and chose to side with Washington.

The US-“Israel” war began on February 28, 2026, while Tehran and Washington were engaged in negotiations over Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

The attacks were launched after three rounds of indirect negotiations in Muscat, Oman, and Geneva, Switzerland, with technical talks scheduled to begin in Vienna, Austria.

Iran swiftly retaliated with barrages of missiles and drones targeting the Israeli-occupied territories, as well as US bases and interests across the region.

The most intense fighting came to a halt after 40 days with a ceasefire on April 8. Iran and the US then signed the Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU) in June.

Washington has since repeatedly breached the agreement through military strikes, the revocation of oil sale licenses, and its failure to halt continued Israeli attacks against Lebanon.

Strait of Hormuz unsafe because US, “Israel” exploited it for aggression

Asked about the Strait of Hormuz, Baghaei said the strategic waterway had been open before the US-“Israel” war, emphasizing that Iran had served as its guardian for decades and centuries.

He added that the US and “Israel” used the waterway, as well as the territory, soil, and military facilities of the Persian Gulf countries, to launch attacks against Iran.

According to Baghaei, Iran had consequently been forced to take “serious” measures to protect its national security, arguing that such actions were lawful under international law.

“As a coastal state, we had every right; we had a responsibility to take measures to counter security threats posed by hostile parties, by aggressors, against Iranian territory,” the spokesperson said.

As per the Islamabad MoU, he added, Iran and the US agreed to ensure security in the Strait of Hormuz within two months, but Washington backed away from its commitments in less than three weeks.

He noted that the US is imposing what it calls “economic isolation” against Iran, describing it as both “economic terrorism and an act of war.”

“The Strait of Hormuz is not safe, not because Iran has made it unsafe, but because the US and “Israel” are using the entire region to carry out military aggression and continue their illegal and aggressive actions against Iran,” Baghaei reiterated.

“Therefore, as long as this situation persists, we have no choice but to take the necessary measures to protect our territorial integrity, national security, and people,” he said.

Iranian armed forces have been in full control of the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the US-“Israel” aggression against the country.

Commercial traffic through the strait has fallen sharply, with vessel movements dropping to single digits amid the ongoing war on Iran and the restrictions on shipping through the strategic waterway.

Tehran has said it will not reopen the waterway until the United States meets its conditions and takes steps to restore Iran’s trust.

(PressTV)

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