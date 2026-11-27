Iran’s Armed Forces have categorically denied Kuwaiti allegations that Iran attacked a military facility in the country, warning that the accusations are apparently part of a US-Israeli false-flag campaign to escalate regional tensions.

“No military or offensive operation has been carried out by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region,” Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, senior spokesperson for Iran’s Armed Forces, said on Thursday.

Shekarchi dismissed the allegations outright, pointing to the history of hostile actions and false-flag operations by the Israeli regime and American forces across the region.

“Given the history of hostile actions and the role of the Zionist regime and American forces in using false flags and regional adventures, these accusations are a cover for the continuation of mischief and an attempt to increase insecurity in the region,” he said.

His remarks followed allegations by Kuwaiti authorities that drones had targeted a vital facility in the country, killing two Italian nationals and injuring two other people.

The incident involved a facility housing an air-defense detection station where two technicians employed by Rheinmetall Italia were maintaining equipment for Kuwait’s Skyguard system.

The two Italian technicians eventually died from their injuries, while a Kuwaiti army captain and a Pakistani national were also wounded, according to Kuwait’s defense ministry and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Kuwaiti authorities said their military had detected and intercepted several drones in the country’s airspace, adding that falling debris caused injuries and material damage at the facility.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen seized on the Kuwait incident to demand increased pressure on Tehran, directly implicating Iran in the deaths of the two Italian nationals.

“We must step up pressure on Iran to put an end to these unacceptable attacks against its neighbors and our partners in the Persian Gulf,” she wrote on X.

Her intervention went considerably further than the statement issued by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who expressed condolences over the deaths without mentioning Iran or attributing responsibility for the incident to any particular party.

The Iranian Embassy in Rome also categorically rejected claims of Iranian involvement, describing allegations that Iran was responsible for the purported drone attack on a Kuwaiti military installation as “completely unacceptable.”

In a statement, the embassy highlighted the increasingly dangerous situation in West Asia and the Persian Gulf, attributing regional instability to the consequences of US-Israeli military aggression against Iran, which, it said, has continued in various forms over the past nine months.

It specifically warned of false-flag operations intended to widen the war, link confrontations in other regions to the Persian Gulf crisis, draw European countries into the war and further destabilize the region.

The embassy called on the international community to remain vigilant against such maneuvers and cautioned against accepting allegations that could be exploited to manufacture support for further escalation.

The latest accusations come amid an increasingly desperate Israeli campaign to demonize Iran and manufacture pretexts for renewed military aggression.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly sought to portray the Islamic Republic as an imminent threat, advancing increasingly sensational allegations in an effort to mobilize international support for confrontation with Tehran.

In the latest episode, Israeli officials have raised allegations of an Iranian chemical weapons program, with Netanyahu’s regime attempting to portray Iran’s pharmaceutical industry and its legitimate production of medicines as part of an alleged effort to develop or conceal chemical weapons.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has strongly denounced the allegations, stressing that Netanyahu is deliberately seeking to deceive Washington and drag the United States into another war against Iran.

This month, The Washington Post reported that Israeli opposition leaders had warned Netanyahu could seek to reignite an all-out confrontation with Iran to preserve his political position.

The report also pointed to resistance within Israel’s senior military leadership to his push for renewed military aggression.

(PressTV)

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