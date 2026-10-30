Iran Threatens ‘War Without Limits’ on ‘Israel’, Unveils ‘Shocking’ Weapons as Casualties Mount

By Robert Inlakesh – Oct 24, 2026

Iran’s Army has revealed a new drone that carries a warhead twice the weight of the previous generation, as Tehran threatens a war without limits in retaliation for US-Israeli military operations. MintPress News’ Robert Inlakesh looks at the latest developments in the regional war, the economic fallout, and the weapons being deployed on the battlefield.

Yemen’s Armed Forces, under the command of the Sana’a-based government, continue to advance upon new positions along multiple fronts while striking vital targets deep within Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Defense in Riyadh was struck with a ballistic missile, while large volleys of varying types of projectiles have taken out a series of targets at Aramco facilities and Saudi oil fields themselves.

In this Thursday’s edition of The Target, we look at the latest drone footage from the frontlines inside Yemen, as Saudi-backed PLC forces suffer rising casualties and equipment losses, while also analyzing the new Iranian strike strategy in the Strait of Hormuz. Reports emerged of US strikes on an Iranian missile launch platform, which are yet to be formally announced, as oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz are running into mines planted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)’s Navy.

Inlakesh provides an analysis of the current predicament, looking at US President Donald Trump’s direct threats to strike Iran and the Iranian counter-threats that they will launch the Father of All Bombs (FOAB), in response to US claims that they are preparing to use the Mother of All Bombs (MOAB).

In this episode, the reason why Iranian armed forces are so difficult to significantly damage is explained. The newly revealed Arash-3 drones are being manufactured by the Iranian regular army (Artesh)’s own independent production lines, not being built to operate independent of GPS, and with a 100-kilogram warhead, as opposed to the previous model’s 50-kilogram warhead.

This stream’s analysis points out that the Artesh is separate from the IRGC, which has its separate drone and missile arsenal, operating through what is known as the Mosaic Defense structure. What this means is that the Iranian armed forces operate on a command structure that is autonomously operated by region, giving tremendous decision-making power to local generals. It enables the Iranians to avoid any significant degradation to their ability to continue operations, even when more senior commanders operating on a national level are assassinated or injured in enemy attacks.

We also look into the recent escalation in southern Syria, the Israeli occupation forces executing a Syrian man with Down Syndrome, and its agenda to use separatist militias to carve out a greater zone of control inside the south of the country.

“Israel” has meanwhile prepared its air defenses and shelters for the renewal of fighting with Iran, raising its security readiness, as it also heads into its own national elections. Will Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu carry out his threats to strike Tehran and go after its nuclear facilities, or is the US-Israeli attack going to happen after the US midterms, as President Trump claims?

(MintPress News)

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