Iran to IAEA Chief: Where Was Your Concern When Sites Were Bombed?

Iran’s Vienna mission says all nuclear material is tracked by the IAEA and that agency reports show no diversion to undeclared uses.

Iran’s diplomatic mission in Vienna on Wednesday criticized International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi, accusing him of raising alarm over Iran’s uranium stockpile while saying nothing about attacks on its nuclear facilities.

“He expresses concern over Iran’s uranium stockpile while remaining silent on the bombing of nuclear facilities,” the mission said in a statement.

The mission also said all of Iran’s nuclear material is under IAEA oversight. “Grossi knows that every gram of Iran’s nuclear material is subject to accounting and monitoring by the Agency,” it stressed.

It added that the agency’s own findings do not support suspicions of misuse.

“Grossi knows that his own reports have never documented the diversion of even a single gram of these materials to undeclared uses,” the mission concluded.

This comes as Iran questions Rafael Grossi’s ability to act independently as UN secretary-general, citing his IAEA record and failure to condemn US-Israeli aggression on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Iran challenges Grossi’s credibility amid bid for UN leadership

Last month, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that Grossi’s record as IAEA director general raised doubts about whether he could uphold the independence expected of a UN secretary-general.

“He said he would act independently. Well, judging by the damage caused during his tenure as IAEA director general, he knows that he did not act that way. He knows that the international community expects him to act independently if he is to become UN secretary-general. Of course, I think it will be difficult for him to break that habit,” Baghaei told reporters.

The spokesperson was responding to a question about Grossi’s role in inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities. His remarks followed an interview with RIA Novosti earlier this month in which Grossi pledged to act independently and follow the UN Charter if appointed.

Allegations over sensitive information deepen distrust

Tehran’s objections to Grossi extend beyond his public statements. Iranian officials have accused Grossi and the IAEA of disclosing sensitive nuclear information to “Israel”, including information identifying Iranian scientists subsequently assassinated.

Iran has also accused the agency’s reporting of providing a political pretext for Israeli aggression. These accusations concern both the protection of confidential information and the political use of the watchdog’s assessments. Grossi has denied that the agency leaked information used to target scientists.

Tehran rejects demands that disregard attacks

In June, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi criticized Grossi for failing to condemn US and Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Gharibabadi argued that the agency could not document the consequences of military strikes while demanding that Iran bear the technical and political costs and declining to confront those responsible.

These latest remarks bring that dispute into the contest for UN leadership, questioning whether Grossi’s pledge of independence is consistent with his conduct at the nuclear watchdog.

(Al Mayadeen)

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