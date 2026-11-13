Iranian Army: Two Tankers on Fire After Striking Mine in Hormuz

Iran’s Army says two tankers caught fire after striking a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Public Relations office of Iran’s Army announced on Thursday that two more tankers have been involved in incidents in the Strait of Hormuz.

“This afternoon, two tankers that had disregarded warnings and turned off their radar systems, entering a restricted and unsafe area in the eastern Gulf of Hormuz, caught fire after colliding with a naval mine,” the public relations office announced.

It added that the responsibility lies with US President Donald Trump for Washington’s role in the imposition of these measures on the Strait, followed by the owners of the ships who fell for the US president’s propaganda.

This announcement follows reports of a similar incident in the Strait of Hormuz Wednesday night.

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Navy announced in the late hours of November 11 that two oil tankers, carrying a combined total of more than 4 million barrels of oil, were involved in an incident while transiting an unauthorized southern route through the Strait, despite repeated warnings from the maritime traffic monitoring center.

The IRGC Navy’s statement added that the incident resulted in two major explosions and left both vessels unable to move.

The statement then reiterated the IRGC’s warning to the vessels in the Gulf or Strait of Hormuz not to switch off their navigation systems or cooperate with the US military to transit through these unauthorized routes, as they will face the same consequences.

Reopening of strait tied to Iran’s conditions

During an interview with Al Mayadeen on November 11, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei reiterated Iran’s stance that the Strait of Hormuz issue will only be resolved once Tehran’s seven conditions are fully implemented.

He also denied reports of a planned meeting in Qatar with US President JD Vance, and further denied that negotiations between Iran and the United States were underway.

Late Monday, Rezaei told the United States, via a post on X, to stop spreading “fake news about imaginary talks” and to “surrender” to the seven conditions that Iran has repeatedly set out for ending the war.

“The war on Iran has already wrecked the US government. But Washington flails like a desperate gambler,” Rezaei wrote.

The war on Iran has already wrecked the US government. But Washington flails like a desperate gambler. FOLD YOUR HAND. STOP manufacturing FAKE NEWS about imaginary talks. Stop denying the West Asian NEW ORDER. Time to SURRENDER to the seven conditions Iran has repeatedly set out. — محسن رضایی (@ir_rezaee) November 9, 2026

(Al Mayadeen)

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