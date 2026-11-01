Iran’s Top Security Official to Europe: War and Terror Come at a Price; You Are Now Paying the Bill

Mohsen Rezaei has told European governments that they are reaping the consequences of their earlier support for the Zionist regime’s terrorist actions.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Major General Mohsen Rezaei has told European governments that they are reaping the consequences of their earlier support for the Zionist regime’s terrorist actions, as Europe complains about the multi-billion-euro economic fallout of the war with Iran.

In a post on his X account on Friday, Rezaei wrote: “Just yesterday, Europe took pride in the dirty work of the Zionist regime. Today, it’s whining about billions the war with Iran is costing it. When you cheered on war crimes, did you think the fallout wouldn’t hit you, too? War and terror come at a price. Now it’s your turn to pay.”

The remarks come amid growing European admissions of the war’s high costs. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated on Friday that higher energy prices linked to the war have already cost Europe more than 100 billion euros ($112 billion) over the past eight months, urging a diplomatic resolution.

Merz says war on Iran ‘cannot be resolved militarily’

Speaking to reporters in Seoul on Friday, Merz said Germany was coordinating and stepping up diplomatic efforts to bring the war to an end.

“Businesses and consumers in Europe have paid more than 100 billion euros extra because energy has become more expensive as a result of this conflict,” he said. “We therefore also have an economic interest in bringing this conflict to an end as quickly as possible.”

Merz also appealed for dialogue, saying: “This conflict cannot be resolved militarily.”

Similar figures have been cited by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and EU energy officials, who have pointed to surging fossil-fuel import bills and consumer burdens since the US-Israeli aggression began on February 28.

European citizens are bearing the rising price of the illegal war, with the EU’s fossil-fuel import bill soaring by around €100 billion as a direct result of disruptions tied to the conflict and Iranian defensive measures in the Strait of Hormuz.

EU lawmakers have increasingly blamed Washington and Tel Aviv for deepening the crisis while Brussels largely looked the other way.

Rezaei, a veteran IRGC commander who served as its longest-serving chief during the Sacred Defense and now serves as both SNSC secretary and the Leader’s representative to the body, has repeatedly underscored that Iran’s resistance has imposed real costs on the aggressors.

In recent statements, he has stressed that powers greater than the United States have tried to subdue Iran only to end in the “dustbin of history,” and that Tehran has not yet deployed the full range of its capabilities.

The top security official’s latest message reinforces Tehran’s consistent position that those who facilitated or cheered the unprovoked US-Israeli war of aggression cannot expect to be insulated from its consequences.

US blockade, war of aggression root cause of maritime insecurity in Strait of Hormuz: Iran at UNSC

Iran’s envoy to the UN Security Council has slammed the United States and the Israeli regime for waging a “brutal war of aggression” and imposing an illegal naval blockade.

Iranian officials have maintained that any lasting resolution must begin with an end to interventionist actions, recognition of Iran’s legitimate security concerns, and fulfillment of Tehran’s stated conditions, rather than continued attempts to shift the burden onto the Islamic Republic and its people.

(PressTV)

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