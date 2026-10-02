IRGC Announces ‘Daily Strikes’ on Violating Ships in Hormuz, Says ‘US Not Responding’

An IRGC spokesman said there is a confrontation in the strait ‘every 24 hours,’ after several vessels were reported to have been struck in the waterway

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in comments released on 30 September that it carries out “daily” strikes on vessels violating its regulations in the Strait of Hormuz, and that the US “has not been responding.”

“We have been hitting small ships and preventing them from passing for a long time, but America does not respond,” said IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi.

“There is a military confrontation in the Strait of Hormuz every 24 hours. For some time now, the US has not been responding,” he added.

Tehran said on Wednesday that it received Washington’s official response to its new proposal aimed at reopening the strait, without giving further details on the contents of the response.

US President Donald Trump had publicly rejected the Iranian proposal earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Mohebbi was quoted as saying that US warships have retreated from the Strait of Hormuz.

“Before the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, between 30 and 40 US warships had been present in the Persian Gulf, whereas not even a single American vessel remains there today,” he told Tasnim News Agency.

“There is currently not even a small US vessel from the US Fifth Fleet based in Bahrain operating in the Persian Gulf … American warships have moved at least 500 kilometers away from the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf,” he added.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported several vessels struck in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, including a liquefied natural gas tanker (LNG) and a crude oil tanker.

UKMTO said the vessels were hit by “unknown projectiles” and that investigations were ongoing.

Tehran had reportedly relayed a proposal to Washington offering to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume nuclear talks in exchange for a cessation of hostilities and the US lifting its naval blockade of Iranian ports.

At the UN, Iran said that Tehran is demanding an end to the fighting on all fronts, a halt to US acts of aggression, the lifting of Washington’s naval blockade, an end to its economic war on Iran, and the release of Iranian assets in order for talks to resume.

The Islamic Republic is also demanding, as part of its broader conditions to end the war permanently, a joint Iranian-Omani mechanism to oversee and manage traffic in Hormuz – without US involvement.

Additionally, Iran wants a withdrawal of US troops from the countries surrounding it.

Reports have said that Trump plans to renew bombardment of the Islamic Republic after mid-term elections. Iran has vowed a much wider retaliation in the event of renewed attacks.

(The Cradle)

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