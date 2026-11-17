The operation follows several recent US airstrikes on Iran, which targeted Sirik and Qeshm Island

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it targeted a US radar site in Bahrain early on 15 November, while condemning what it said was a US “oil-smuggling operation” in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's IRGC announces drone strike on US radar base in Bahrain as Manama claims attacks intercepted

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Sunday that its Aerospace Force launched six drones targeting a US air defense radar installation at the Al-Riffa… pic.twitter.com/WciedgJ0Ht — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) November 15, 2026

“A radar the US air defense site was struck by six drones belonging to the IRGC Aerospace Force,” it said in a statement, adding that “the precise and successful strikes were heard in various parts of Bahrain.”

“The US, having suffered a complete failure in its purported plan to escort oil tankers, which was in fact an oil-smuggling operation, in the Strait of Hormuz, is now seeking to divert global attention from the reality that this vital waterway is closed,” the IRGC added.

The IRGC also released footage showing the launching of the drones used in the operation, which targeted the Riffa Air Base.

Manama claimed it thwarted the attack and intercepted the drones before they reached their target.

The operation follows several recent US airstrikes on southern Iran, including in Sirik and Qeshm Island.

Two days ago, the IRGC announced a strike on a US radar in Bahrain, in response to an attack on Sirik, which targeted a telecommunication tower.

“This constitutes a serious warning to the aggressor enemy to put an end to its aerial provocations and oil smuggling in the Strait of Hormuz. If violations and aggressions are repeated, the IRGC Aerospace Force is on full alert to respond without geographical limits,” it said.

Several reports in recent weeks have said a new campaign to force Tehran to backtrack on its negotiation terms could launch soon.

Israel is expected to play a part in any upcoming attack on Iran. Iran has vowed an “unrestricted” response to any new escalation.

“Any level or type of threat must be met with an immediate, impactful, and geographically unrestricted response,” Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in late October.