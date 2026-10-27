Israel Suffers Diplomatic, Security Setbacks as Netanyahu Allies Lose Elections in Brazil, Serbia

Israel suffered major foreign policy setbacks after pro-Israel candidates lost elections in Brazil and Serbia over the weekend, Israeli news outlet Ynet reported on 26 October.

In Brazil, Flavio Bolsonaro, a close ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, lost the presidential runoff election to incumbent Lula da Silva, who has recognized Israel’s actions in Gaza as a genocide of Palestinians.

In Serbia, the party of Netanyahu ally and former president Aleksandar Vucic lost parliamentary elections to a student-led movement, ending Vucic’s hope of becoming the Balkan country’s next prime minister.

“While the outcome in Brazil has dashed hopes of ending a prolonged diplomatic crisis, the political upheaval in Serbia raises more immediate questions about Israel’s defense cooperation with one of its most important European military partners,” the Israeli newspaper wrote.

Botamos pra virar, Brasil! Fizemos história nas ruas e nas urnas, com o povo como protagonista de uma caminhada que ainda tem muito pela frente. A democracia venceu, a esperança se fortaleceu e o Brasil segue em frente. Essa vitória é nossa. E vamos fazer muito mais juntos! — Lula (@LulaOficial) October 26, 2026



Israel had hoped that Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, would win the election. Bolsonaro had promised to restore Brazil’s diplomatic ties with Israel, expand military cooperation, and move Brasilia’s embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem.

After Bolsonaro performed well in the first round of voting and reached the runoff with da Silva, Netanyahu publicly congratulated him.

Israel is now facing another presidential term under Lula, whose relationship with Netanyahu has been openly hostile, Ynet noted.

Brazil has extensive military cooperation with Israel, including arms purchases, joint weapons development, technology transfers, and Israeli-owned defense factories. Much of this cooperation has continued under President da Silva, despite his strong criticism of Israel.

Meanwhile, the election results in Serbia may be more consequential for Israel, as Belgrade has become an important military partner for Tel Aviv under Vucic, Ynet observed.

Serbia aided Israel militarily in its ongoing genocide in Gaza and destruction of southern Lebanon amid increased isolation in Europe.

Vucic’s government continued supplying military equipment and munitions to Israel after several European countries imposed restrictions or embargoes on weapons exports to Israel.

Serbia accelerated weapons deliveries to Israel amid its wars on Lebanon and Gaza, including by airlifting explosives, artillery shells, missiles, bombs, and interceptors to Israel as its stocks were running low.

Celebrations have erupted in the streets of Serbia’s capital Belgrade, after long-standing leader Aleksandar Vučić admitted defeat to a student-led protest movement in snap parliamentary elections. Read more: https://t.co/iOYTfXzeuc https://t.co/gQ2qDuPgU3 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) October 25, 2026

In September, Serbia established a factory to assemble Israeli-made drones in partnership with Israeli defense company Elbit Systems.

It is unclear whether any new government in Belgrade will maintain this partnership.

The Student List, which won Serbia’s election with 56 percent of the vote and will form a government without the need for a coalition partner, has accused Israel of genocide.

Its election manifesto describes Israel’s actions in Gaza as an attempt to destroy the Palestinian people and promises increased humanitarian assistance to Palestinians.

For Israel, “the central concern is therefore not simply the departure of a friendly politician, but whether Serbia will continue serving as a dependable source of military equipment and a partner in Israeli defense manufacturing,” Ynet wrote.

(The Cradle)

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