By Yves Engler – Nov 23, 2026

“Israeli Attacks in Gaza Kill 13 Palestinians Over Three Days”.

“Israel Expands Lebanon Occupation Further North With Attacks Beyond Yellow Line”

“Israel Extends Imprisonment of Gaza Doctor Hussam Abu Safiya for Six More Months”

“Explosive-laden boxes dropped from the sky: Israel’s latest weapon in Gaza”

“Gaza’s children face unmatched threats, report says”

“623 Children among nearly 7,200 killed in US-Israeli attacks on Iran”

The six headlines above are a sample of what was on the front page of Monday’s antiwar.com. Tuesday there should be another reading something like: “Israel terrorizes millions but Canada bans non-violent critics as ‘terrorists’.”

As the Jewish supremacist state commits endless horrors across the region, Mark Carney’s government just listed a group no one even accuses of violence as a “terrorist” organization. On Monday, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, noted a press release, “added Masar Badil (also known as the Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement) to the list of terrorist entities under the Criminal Code as an alias for Samidoun. There is evidence that the two groups are the same entity and that Masar Badil is acting as a faction/offshoot of Samidoun.”

Even if this were true it is outrageous. As I wrote when Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network was listed two years ago:

“Notwithstanding the menacing ‘terror’ label, no one claims Samidoun has engaged in any violence. Criticism of the group focused on its support for Palestinian armed resistance and that someone burned a Canadian flag at a protest they co-organized two years ago. But that isn’t illegal, let alone grounds to ban an organization.”

“In the government’s statement listing Samidoun they claim the group has ‘close links with and advances the interests of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which is a listed terrorist entity.’ In its simultaneous statement listing Samidoun alongside Ottawa two years ago, the US accused Samidoun of financing the secular leftist PFLP but curiously Canada hasn’t charged anyone associated with Samidoun for what was already illegal.”

“If Samidoun is a terrorist organization because it has ties to the PFLP — which has barely engaged in armed struggle for decades — then it won’t be long until they target other groups on the grounds they have ‘close links’ to Samidoun. And on and on.”

And thus Monday’s announcement.

After succeeding in having Samidoun listed, the Jewish supremacist lobby has ratcheted up its call to ban Masar Badil in response to it organizing a conference in Toronto this weekend. Monday the National Post reported that the Israel government formally joined the effort to cancel “3 Years of Al-Aqsa Flood: Resistance & Return From the Belly of the Beast”. Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, Amichai Chikli, wrote Carney calling for “an urgent interagency security assessment” of the conference and examination of the organizers’ “financing and logistical support.”

We need to stand up to the genocidal Jewish supremacist state and its lobby’s bid to suppress Canadian civil liberties. The way to fight back against Carney’s shameful attack against freedom of expression is to attend the conference in Toronto and the Amnesty International/International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group/Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council’s December 9 conference in Ottawa on “25 years after the Anti-terrorism Act: Rights under attack! The New (Ab)normal of Canada’s Counter-Terrorism Regime.”

(Yves Engler)

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