Israeli Bombs Shower South Lebanon as Tel Aviv Places Troops on ‘Highest Alert Level’

Reports say Lebanon has received diplomatic warnings that Israel preparing to carrying out a large-scale campaign against the country

Tel Aviv stepped up its violent bombardment of southern Lebanon on 25 October, with warplanes carrying out airstrikes across multiple villages – as Hebrew media says Israel is on “high alert” and has deployed thousands of troops to the Lebanese border.

Israeli occupation forces escalate attacks across southern Lebanon with airstrikes, artillery shelling, and military incursions

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Israeli violations across southern Lebanon since early Sunday morning include heavy artillery shelling on the outskirts of Zawtar al-Sharqiya and… pic.twitter.com/EeRmQkqnkC — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) October 25, 2026

Another strike hit Wadi al-Hujair in south Lebanon on Sunday morning, following earlier attacks on the area overnight and the day before.

Israel also bombed the Lebanese town of Kfar Tebnit.

The outskirts of Baraachit came under Israeli artillery fire a short while earlier. Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli occupation forces positioned in the south advanced toward the town of Aita al-Jabal and carried out an attack.

“This morning, two Merkava tanks were spotted positioned on the outskirts of Aita al-Jabal. They carried out machine-gun fire with heavy machine guns while residents were present in the olive groves harvesting the olive crop. No casualties were reported,” it said.

Israeli army vehicles also advanced in Haddatha and carried out an artillery attack on the town. Additionally, artillery shelling hit Majdal Zoun, Mansouri, Wadi al-Saluqi, and Zawtar al-Sharqiya.

Further violations included Israeli military vehicle movements in Zawtar al-Sharqiya and a series of explosions carried out by Israeli occupation forces in Majdal Zoun, targeting civilian infrastructure.

Overnight, heavy airstrikes hit Wadi al-Hujair, destroying several buildings.

Israeli warplanes target Wadi al-Hujair, in southern Lebanon, once again. pic.twitter.com/r3fIYL0UTB — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) October 24, 2026

Israel’s Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported on 24 October that the Israeli army has raised its state of alert to the “highest level” ahead of the Israeli elections in two days.

It said “tens of thousands of troops” were deployed to multiple fronts, including the Lebanese border.

The outlet says it is preparing itself for rocket or missile launches from Lebanon or Iran – although military sources told KAN that “there is no specific intelligence.” Israel has reportedly been building a helicopter landing site in south Lebanon and has no intention of withdrawing, KAN’s reporting adds.

Meanwhile, both reports and official statements have indicated that a new US-Israeli escalation against Iran may erupt.

According to a 20 October report by Beirut-based, Qatari-funded outlet Al-Modon, Lebanese officials have received diplomatic warnings of an Israeli escalation against the country.

Hezbollah – which has vowed to expel occupation forces from the south – is reportedly under heavy internal pressure not to intervene in any new US-Israeli war on Iran.

Earlier this month, Israel extended the ongoing state of emergency, declared in February, until next month ahead of the elections.

Israeli reports have said the Lebanese resistance is deploying spy drones to gather intelligence on occupation forces in south Lebanon.

US-brokered direct talks between Lebanon and Israel, which were carried out in violation of Lebanese law, resulted in an illegal framework deal between Beirut and Tel Aviv earlier this year.

The proposed deal bars Lebanon from filing legal complaints against Israel in international courts over its war crimes in the country. It also demands immediate Hezbollah disarmament before Israeli withdrawal.

Hezbollah has rejected the agreement and says it will expel occupation forces from south Lebanon.

Al-Modon recently reported that Hezbollah was preparing for war, given that any upcoming US-Israeli attack on Iran would also include strikes on Lebanon.

“If a large-scale war breaks out, it will reach Lebanon. Israel is waiting for any opportunity for military escalation against Hezbollah, as it is working to convince Washington of the need to renew the war against Iran. Just as Tehran is anticipating the possibility of war against it, Hezbollah is preparing and equipping itself,” the report said.