Months after resuming consular ties with Israel, Venezuela is reportedly set to see an Israeli firm enter its oil sector. ExxonMobil has also signed a nonbinding agreement.

Israeli firm NewMed Energy has reportedly signed an agreement to acquire a 60 per cent stake in an unidentified company operating in a Venezuelan oil field.

The proposed transaction could also include other onshore and offshore oil and gas assets, according to financial platform MEES. The deal would support NewMed’s plans to expand into South America and beyond the eastern Mediterranean.

Neither NewMed, the unidentified company nor Venezuelan authorities have disclosed details of the transaction, including the name of the local company or the oil and gas fields involved.

The oil deal comes as Caracas and Tel Aviv restore diplomatic relations. In August, the two countries resumed consular services after severing ties 17 years ago. Former President Hugo Chávez was a staunch supporter of the Palestinian people and frequently condemned Israel’s actions as genocide. In 2009, Chávez finally severed diplomatic relations with Israel in response to the latest Israeli army assault on Gaza.

NewMed’s entry into Venezuela’s oil sector coincided with US multinational ExxonMobil signing a nonbinding memorandum of understanding with Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA on Monday to explore oil projects, nearly 20 years after the corporation left Venezuela amid the nationalization of its assets by the Chávez government.

The signing was broadcast on national television, with Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, alongside Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil, and the US diplomatic representative in Venezuela, John M. Barrett.

“This reveals months of negotiations for an effective return of ExxonMobil to hydrocarbon operations in the country,” Rodríguez said during the signing. “We hope that ExxonMobil’s investments will take place under very favorable conditions and with important legal protections,” she added.

For his part, Ammann said the corporation’s “unique capabilities,” combined with Venezuela’s “extraordinary resources” and “long history in oil and gas production,” would secure “significant benefits for all parties involved.”

The agreement is nonbinding and does not yet represent a definitive investment commitment. It covers the possibility of ExxonMobil operating several oil fields with billions of barrels in reserves. The company would have exclusive rights for one year to examine technical subsurface data and negotiate the terms of future contracts.

In January, ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods rejected the Trump administration’s request to return to Venezuela, citing concerns about political and economic stability, clear regulations, and strong legal protections for investment and competitive returns.

ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips abandoned their Venezuelan joint ventures in 2007 after refusing the Venezuelan government’s request to hand over majority control of their ventures to PDVSA. In their absence, the Venezuelan state took over their projects. Since then, both corporations have sought to recover billions of dollars through international arbitration.

ExxonMobil’s tentative return and NewMed’s expansion into Venezuelan oil fields are the direct result of Washington’s increased leverage over Venezuela’s oil sector. This leverage was established following the January 3rd military attack in which President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were abducted.

Then-Vice President Rodríguez took charge as Maduro’s replacement and has since committed to negotiations with the Trump administration centered on demands for political, economic, and electoral reforms, as well as granting U.S. and foreign companies complete access to oil operations. Currently, the United States holds Venezuela’s oil revenue and makes disbursements to Caracas based on requests from the country’s central bank.

In January, shortly after the military intervention, Venezuela’s National Assembly introduced changes to the 2001 hydrocarbons law to offer favorable conditions to foreign firms.

(The Assembly Media)

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