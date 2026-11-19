By Robert Inlakesh – Nov 17, 2026

The same Israeli military-intelligence unit responsible for providing actionable targeting data that made the Gaza genocide possible is now directly supporting Saudi Arabia’s war effort against Yemen. Israel’s infamous Unit 9900, which built target banks for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, Iraq, and Iran, is performing the same role for Riyadh.

Over the past week, airstrikes carried out across Yemen by the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) have increasingly targeted densely populated civilian centers. On Saturday, 44 civilians were killed in a Saudi double-tap attack that leveled homes in the village of al-Shariya, located within the Bani Hashish district of Yemen’s capital city, Sana’a. This followed another series of airstrikes that included the targeting of the Waziyah Marketplace in Yemen’s Taiz province, killing at least 30. The vast majority of the dead were women and children.

Despite a lack of international media coverage of the ongoing daily aerial bombardments, the atrocities have gained increasing attention on social media. However, it is less well known that Israel is playing a prominent role in the RSAF’s ongoing war efforts.

While previous reports confirmed that Israel was providing targeting support to the Saudi military, precise details were not released, that was until an Israeli admitted the unit directly tasked with performing the role.

Israel’s elite Unit 9900, a division under the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate (Aman), is directly responsible for providing the Saudi military with actionable targeting data, enabling Riyadh to develop a broad target bank to strike.

“Two main points need to be made about this. First, it serves Israel’s interests quite well because it wears down the military strength of an Israeli enemy that is preparing and planning to harm us in the future. In addition, we are monitoring and observing methods of operation and tactics, and learning a great deal from what is happening there, including about weapons that are not necessarily manufactured by the Houthis,” an Israeli military official informed the Jerusalem Post.

Unit 9900 is the sister division of the infamous Unit 8200, specifically performing the role of utilizing satellites, manned-aircraft, and drone reconnaissance data to generate detailed 3D topographic models and terrain overlays. These models can be directly loaded by Saudi air force pilots into aircraft navigators, just as the Israeli air force does.

Israel’s Unit 9900 also serves to provide precise coordinates for strikes, allowing for the IDF to strike targets in locations like Gaza, Lebanon, the West Bank, Syria, Iraq, and Iran, and previously also in Yemen. Now it is performing the same role for Saudi Arabia, also gaining additional access to information to bolster its own target bank inside Yemeni territory too.

Unit 9900 has also greatly contributed to the four major AI systems infamously used to commit the Gaza genocide, enabling targets to be chosen in less than a minute to strike, these being:

• Habsora (Structural Targeting)

• Where’s Daddy? (Location Tracking)

• Lavender (Human Identification)

• Alchemist (Threat Alerts & Data Fusion)

Unit 9900 is also notably a much smaller and more specialized division than the better known Unit 8200 (believed to employ between 5,000 and 10,000 people), meaning that those Israeli military-intelligence operatives who provide the Saudis with help to target sites across Yemen are almost certainly the same individuals who provide data that leads to civilian massacres in Gaza.

This aid provided by Unit 9900 appears to have produced tangible results for the RSAF. Since Israel started supporting the air campaign against Yemen, there has been a dramatic increase in the total number of daily strikes carried out throughout the country.

For comparison, between March 2015 and April 2022, when the Saudi-Yemen ceasefire was announced, a total of 25,054 total air raids, comprising around 75,000 individual airstrikes, averaged around 10 total raids per day. Keep in mind that these were not the strikes carried out by the Saudis alone, but also include air raids committed by an entire coalition; the second largest contributor being the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

So far this year, during a period of around four months, the RSAF has carried out a total of 4,460 strikes alone. The daily number of individual airstrikes over the past seven days has remained consistently around 100 total strikes per day, according to figures provided by the Ansarallah-led Yemeni government based in Sana’a.

During the peak of the Saudi-led coalition’s raids in September 2015, it managed to carry out an average of 30 raids that month. The highest day of individual strikes, a total of 130 over a 24-hour period, occurred in May 2015.

By contrast, at the beginning of October the Saudi air force announced that it had carried out over 1,000 individual strikes in a single day to kickstart its military operation “Yemen’s Dawn.” Back in October, US President Donald Trump publicly stated that Israel had been “very helpful” to Saudi Arabia’s war on Yemen.

Saudi fighter pilots are now committing large-scale civilian massacres against Yemeni civilians, using the same Israeli intelligence unit, the same bombs, and the same US fighter jets as are being used to commit the Gaza genocide.

(MintPress News)

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