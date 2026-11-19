Former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas has reported a beating involving physical and sexual assault and threats against his life at El Encuentro prison, while official records classified the episode as self-harm, according to his defense.

Glas described the beating in a video released by his defense. His lawyer, Sonia Vera, shared it on the social media platform X, a week after the alleged attack. The footage consists of excerpts from a recorded video meeting, during which a soldier sat beside him.

According to the defense, the official records tell a different story. A state official photographed all of Glas’s injuries as he lay on an emergency stretcher, yet the state classified the episode as “self-harm.”

The medical report the next day described the rest of the examination as “normal” and noted only a “small bruise” on the chest. It did not record the bruises on his back. The photographs remain in the state’s possession, but the report does not reflect them.

Glas alleges a serious physical and sexual assault, along with death threats, inside the prison. On camera, he showed bruises on his back and left leg. He said that together with a doctor he counted 37 bleeding wounds after the attack, which he says took place on November 11, 2026.

Denuncio que Jorge Glas está en peligro de muerte dentro de la cárcel de El Encuentro. Un preso de su pabellón le advirtió que el oficial que lo golpeó había revisado su historia clínica y que pretendían hacer que alguien le pusiera un pie en el cuello para desnucarlo. Ese preso… pic.twitter.com/QuwN9lnUCb — Sonia Gabriela Vera García (@sonicorver) November 18, 2026

Text reads: “I denounce that Jorge Glas is in danger of death inside the prison of El Encuentro. An inmate in his ward warned him that the officer who beat him had checked his medical history and that they intended to have someone put a foot around his neck to strip him naked. This prisoner knew a precise fact about Jorge’s neck that, according to him, only his family, lawyers and doctors know, and which is recorded in his medical history. Jorge recounted the aggression during a telematic meeting, with a military man sitting next to him. I recorded the meeting for direct record of his complaint. …”

By his account, the assault began as he was returning from the prison’s medical dispensary and was ordered to go back. While he was seated, an officer who had already threatened him brushed his genitals against his shoulder. “I felt sexually assaulted,” Glas said.

Glas affirmed that he was then beaten, kicked and dragged by at least five other uniformed officers as they tried to handcuff him. He claims the attackers shouted insults over his ties to former President Rafael Correa. Glas said the beating left him vomiting, bleeding and unable to walk, and that he had to be moved in a wheelchair.

Threats and legal action

Rafael Correa, under whom Glas served as vice president, called for the situation to be publicized immediately. “Don’t wait for them to kill him. Enough!” the Ecuadorian former president wrote on X. He also urged international agencies to follow up on what he described as human rights violations under the government of President Daniel Noboa.

In the recording, Glas said another inmate in his cell block warned him of a plan to kill him by placing a foot on his neck to break it. He said the officer who attacked him had reviewed his medical history and knew a specific detail about his neck that only his family, lawyers and doctors were aware of.

After the attack, prison authorities have required Glas to attend medical appointments in handcuffs, which he says triggers panic attacks. According to the account, that prevented him from being seen by three specialists on Friday. The same day, he asked the prison director for help in writing; the director confirmed receiving the document but did not send a copy to his defense.

With no investigation opened on its own initiative, Vera invoked Article 8 of the Inter-American Convention to Prevent and Punish Torture. She noted that Glas has precautionary measures from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, provisional measures from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, and statements from the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention and the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture.

The defense maintains its warning about the risk to Glas’s life. While international bodies assess what happened, Glas remains held at El Encuentro, awaiting an investigation into the alleged assaults and into the handling of his medical records.

(teleSUR)

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