The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), based in Hamburg, Germany, rejected Argentina’s request for provisional measures to halt the Sea Lion oil project north of the Malvinas Islands. The decision came in an 18-3 vote.

On Saturday, November 28, rejecting the four provisional measures requested by Buenos Aires, the court cited a lack of grounds for establishing jurisdiction. It said the provisions invoked by Argentina “do not appear prima facie to provide a basis for the jurisdiction of the Annex VII arbitral tribunal,” referring to the arbitration mechanism under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

According to the ITLOS statement, read by its president, Maurice Kamga of Cameroon, some of Argentina’s claims require a prior determination of territorial sovereignty over the Malvinas, a matter beyond the scope of the convention’s interpretation and application.

The judges supported the United Kingdom’s argument that Argentina cannot seek recognition of its sovereign rights over the continental shelf without first establishing its sovereignty over the islands.

The tribunal placed on record the United Kingdom’s declarations that drilling would not begin before March 21, 2027, nor extraction before March 2028, and that no new licenses would be granted while the licensing regime remained suspended. These were assurances given by the British side during the hearings, not provisional measures ordered by the tribunal.

At the same time, the tribunal urged both countries to “continue to cooperate in the early constitution of the arbitral tribunal.” It said the convention applies in the disputed maritime areas and expressed its expectation that the parties would act accordingly.

Argentina: It is not the last word

In an official statement from the Joint Ministerial Council (JMC), London reaffirmed its commitment to defending its sovereignty over the islands and said that, for security purposes, they are considered part of the national territory. “Threats to the overseas territories are considered a threat to the United Kingdom,” it said.

After the ruling, the Argentinian government issued a statement declaring that it “respects the tribunal’s decision and will continue to defend its rights within the framework of international law.” The statement emphasized that “this decision is not the last word” on the matter.

According to the statement, Argentina, which maintains its historical claim to the Malvinas, “will continue to assert its rights through all diplomatic, legal, and administrative channels available to it, with the firm conviction that no unilateral action by the United Kingdom can extinguish our legitimate sovereign rights. By history and by law: the Malvinas are Argentinian.”

Argentinian Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno acknowledged that the ruling “was one of the possible scenarios” and emphasized that it was “the first time that the United Kingdom had to defend itself” before a court. “It is the first time that the United Kingdom has had to come and defend itself before that tribunal. The Law of the Sea Tribunal recognized, before the eyes of the world, the existence of a dispute. This is a significant victory,” he said.

Argentina went to ITLOS in October to request urgent measures to prevent the start of the Sea Lion hydrocarbon extraction project, a field discovered in 2010 approximately 220 kilometers north of the Malvinas.

The Malvinas project: 1.7 billion barrels

The project, which spent several years in the exploration and planning phase, will be carried out by the Israeli oil company Navitas, with a 65% stake, and the British company Rockhopper, with 35%. Drilling is expected to begin in late March 2027 and extraction in early 2028.

According to the companies, the first phase involves drilling 11 subsea wells connected to a floating production, storage, and offloading unit. Rockhopper estimates that Sea Lion contains approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil.

In its submission to ITLOS, Argentina requested an order instructing the United Kingdom to prevent new drilling and the installation of production infrastructure associated with the Sea Lion field in the North Malvinas Basin, including when the activities were carried out by individuals or companies under British jurisdiction or control.

Argentina also requested that the United Kingdom refrain from using information obtained through the exploration of natural resources in the disputed maritime areas to the detriment of Argentinian rights, and from preventing Buenos Aires from fulfilling its obligations to protect and preserve the marine environment in the disputed areas under Articles 192 and 194 of the law.

The Argentinian government has argued that its claim goes beyond the question of sovereignty over the islands and focuses on preventing the development of projects that would create irreversible damages for the marine environment of the South Atlantic, including waters that it considers part of its continental shelf.

Buenos Aires has initiated new sanctions proceedings against five companies for their involvement as suppliers to the Sea Lion field.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

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