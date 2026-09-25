Leaders of Venezuela and Trinidad & Tobago Meet at UN Assembly in NYC

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez and Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar held a yesterday within the framework of the 81st session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly to initiate a new stage in bilateral ties.

Through a joint declaration between both nations, the leaders reaffirmed “the historical bonds of friendship and cooperation that unite Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago.” They discussed the importance of carrying out discussions based on the principles of sovereignty and mutual respect.

The high-ranking officials agreed on bilateral relations aimed at “strengthening exchange and mutual benefit in areas of trade, energy, and security.” Strategic cooperation will also cover priority sectors such as air connectivity, tourism, and disaster risk management. Likewise, environmental protection was considered, along with the development of specific projects in “agriculture and culture.”

Rodríguez reiterated her gratitude to the government and people of Trinidad and Tobago for the expressions of solidarity provided “after the double earthquake of last June 24, 2026.”

With the purpose of maintaining a direct consultation mechanism at the highest level, the leaders agreed to “make official visits to Caracas and Port of Spain.” During the diplomatic conversations, the Venezuelan president stated that “the prime minister is indeed a persona grata in Venezuela.”

Analysts claim that since the inauguration of the Trinidadian leader, her government initiated a xenophobic campaign against Venezuelan migrants and openly joined in the US military aggression against Venezuela that culminated in the abduction of President Nicolás Maduro on January 3. For those reasons, Persad-Bissessar was declared persona non grata by President Maduro, and several energy agreements between both countries were suspended.

The leaders ratified their determination to continue promoting a relationship aimed at “generating concrete opportunities for development and well-being.” The day concluded with a commitment to continue working together to “contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Caribbean.” Both administrations will keep diplomatic channels open to follow up on the agreements reached in New York.

Both leaders sing a joint statement after the meeting.

(Últimas Noticias) by Yusleny Morales with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

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