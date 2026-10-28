Marco Rubio Openly Urges Cubans to Join CIA

By José Enrique González Calvo – Oct 21, 2026

On Friday [October 23], via his X account, the secretary of State of the world’s leading superpower invited Cubans to bring about the change that they desire through a “discrete [sic] partnership with the CIA.”

To those who seek to create positive change in Cuba – now is the time. The disappointment of failed promises, corruption, and the privileged lives of only a few; seize this opportunity to create the change you desire through a discrete partnership with the CIA. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 23, 2026

Written for the whole world to see. And within a few hours, the agency itself completed the picture: it reposted Marco Rubio’s message in Spanish and attached a guide on how to contact it: connect via a VPN, use a private browser and a temporary email address, and tell us where you live, what you do for a living, and what information you have access to.

“A aquellos que buscan crear un cambio positivo en Cuba – Este es el momento. La decepción de las promesas fallidas, la corrupción, y las vidas privilegiadas de unos pocos – Aprovecha esta oportunidad de crear el cambio que deseas a través de una asociación discreta con la CIA.” https://t.co/KYaksHGFLm — CIA (@CIA) October 24, 2026

This is not a leaked cable or a document declassified 50 years later. It is the head of US diplomacy and his intelligence agency stating—with the visibility guaranteed by a social media platform like X—that they are seeking Cubans inside Cuba, with access to information, to work with them.

For decades, every time the Cuban government denounced interference, it was met with a dismissive shrug: propaganda, excuse, paranoia of the regime. Well, there is nothing left to prove. The US secretary of State has just signed the confession with his own name: Washington is interfering in Cuba’s internal affairs, and now he is announcing it through the most public channel that there is.

Take a look at the words the have chosen: “partnership,” “collaboration,” “discreet.” What a subtle choice of vocabulary to describe what, in any language, has another name: working for a foreign power against your own country. What they are offering is not a partnership; it is a paycheck. And anyone who gets paid by a foreign agency to decide the fate of their homeland is called a mercenary, even if they try to sell it to you with the jargon of consulting agencies.

We also know the organization making the offer. It is the one that organized the Bay of Pigs invasion, the one behind Operation Mongoose, the one behind the plans to assassinate Fidel Castro. The one that maintained ties with the confessed terrorist Luis Posada Carriles. The very same agency that collaborated with dictatorships throughout the Global South, that conspired against leaders and governments across half the world, that has meddled in other countries’ elections, and that fabricates lies and shapes public opinion.

When Cuba acts as any state would in the face of a foreign agency’s shadow, the very same people who today hang up the “collaborators wanted” sign will shamelessly come to demand “freedoms”: that the government not see agents, that it not be suspicious, that it not defend itself. That, in the midst of a siege, it maintain an innocence that no country in the world—starting with the one doing the recruiting—ever allows itself. You cannot call for public recruitment and, at the same time, demand that the target look the other way.

Of course, just because Rubio issues a call does not mean that every Cuban who dissents is an agent. There is much to criticize in Cuba, and it is criticized, and it must be criticized head-on. But anyone who announces that they want infiltrators loses all authority to lecture others, and cannot be shocked when people take them seriously.

There is another question that the message inadvertently answers: Just how desperate is the US? Months of an energy blockade. Pressure on every foreign company that dares to do business on the island. A country whose economy is running at half speed. A president who promises to bring a ship close to shore so they can “raise their hands.” Fabricated cases against Raúl Castro. And, after all that, a tweet asking for volunteers.

Anyone with a plan that works does not go out looking for “agents” on social media. You recruit when you do not know where to break in; you cry out for discretion when desperation no longer fits within the bounds of diplomacy—if there ever was any. It is an admission that they do not know what to do with Cuba. The blackout failed; the blockade as a weapon failed. They have not been able to overthrow the Revolution. And the “failed state” they have been predicting for years still has not failed. What is running out is not Cuba—it is the empire’s options to overthrow it.

Because this is what they do not understand: they are not trying to turn Cubans against their government. They are trying to turn Cubans against their own history. Against the history written by Maceo at Baraguá. Against the history of Martí, who, on the eve of his death at Dos Ríos, wrote that his duty was to prevent, in time, the United States from expanding throughout the Antilles. It takes either a great deal of forgetfulness or a great deal of contempt to believe that a people like this would sell out for a temporary benefit.

They underestimate the Cuban who mends what cannot be bought, who makes do with what is available, who lights their way as best they can, who rises early in a country with intermittent electricity, and who—though tired and with more than enough reasons to complain—knows the difference between holding their country accountable and handing it over to another.

And they have been exposed. They, who believe that everything can be bought, think they can also buy the dignity of an entire people and their history. And those who answer the call will be the ones who have always served foreign interference: anti-Cubans, unpatriotic individuals, and those opposed to Martí.

How many more times will the empire have to be wrong about this people before it can understand that you cannot buy what was never for sale?

This land is made of the blood of the mambises, of the sacrifice of generations who chose to die standing rather than surrender, of a people who learned—amid sieges and losses—that sovereignty must be defended. That memory cannot be captured on any form nor does it respond to any offer. It lives on in the land that was defended inch by inch, in the flag that has weathered generations and storms without ever being lowered, in the names of those who fell so that others could call themselves free. Anyone who comes to challenge that legacy has come to the wrong country and proves they do not know it: here, dignity is not a slogan; it is a legacy received with reverence and passed on intact to those who come after. Cuba will continue to stand firm on its history, with its head held high and its children leading the way, because what is built with such sacrifice is not surrendered, not rented out, and not sold.

(Diario Red)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

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