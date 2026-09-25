Mexico: Displacement Crisis in Chiapas Leaves Indigenous Communities Under Siege

By Gloria Muñoz – Sep 21, 2026.

Thousands of Indigenous people live under siege and in constant vulnerability in the face of organized crime groups operating in collusion with municipal and state authorities and federal security forces in the state of Chiapas. Yes, just as in Guerrero, Michoacán, or Chihuahua, to cite documented examples. The figures on this humanitarian tragedy warrant urgent attention, but what we find instead is institutional denial that only exacerbates the crisis.

The Fray Bartolomé de las Casas Human Rights Center (Frayba) has spent decades documenting forced displacement in Chiapas resulting from criminal violence perpetrated by organized crime groups operating in collusion with municipal and state authorities and federal security forces.

In this state alone, there are 24,510 victims of forced displacement, whether permanent or intermittent. Frayba warns that the government’s response is insufficient and “pretends to assist the victims without effectively guaranteeing their rights, their protection, or the conditions necessary for a safe and dignified return.”

The human rights center denounces that the collusion between armed groups and authorities “allows the violence to continue and deepens the humanitarian crisis faced by displaced communities.” A single example suffices: there are the families originally from the Nueva Independencia ejido in Ángel Albino Corzo, who were displaced following the election of Mayor Manuel de Jesús Moreno Fernández. Testimonies indicate that “the municipal president is allegedly providing protection to a politically powerful group, Los Robleros,” which is linked to organized crime.

According to Frayba, victims in the border municipalities of Chiapas remain in a state of forced displacement, without access to safe shelters, without humanitarian aid, and exposed to further attacks during their journey.

Nothing can be expected from Governor Eduardo Ramírez Aguilar, who claims that forced displacement no longer exists in Chiapas and that 95 percent of displaced people have returned. Is this a blatant lie, ignorance, pretense, or complicity?

(Resumen Latinoamericano)

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