Mexico filed a formal complaint with the US over a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) tip line intended for reporting drug traffickers and corrupt officials within Mexico.

“When there is a communication like the one made by the DEA director, we have to say what we think. It is an obligation to do so, it is a popular mandate,” Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday, November 27, during her morning press conference.

Sheinbaum explained that Foreign Minister Juan Ramón de la Fuente had contacted the US ambassador in Mexico to file a complaint over a telephone tip line set up by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to receive information on alleged drug traffickers and possible cases of corruption among Mexican officials. She added that the US diplomat had promised to examine the matter.

“We have made it very clear that our relationship with the United States is one of coordination, not subordination,” Sheinbaum reiterated.

The Mexican president questioned the reporting channels of the US anti-drug agency and demanded that it focus its efforts on combating drug trafficking in the US.

She stressed that the United States should focus on combating drug consumption and the criminal groups operating within its own territory.

The DEA has long been a source of friction, as Mexican officials accuse the agency of exceeding its powers and violating Mexican national sovereignty.

Tensions worsened earlier this year, after Mexico identified two US officials who died in the state of Chihuahua, in northern Mexico, as CIA agents. The case brought to light activities by US intelligence services of which Sheinbaum’s government had no knowledge.

The DEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the complaint filed by Mexico. This week, the US agency announced the launch of a telephone line to receive information on alleged members of criminal organizations, corrupt officials, and other people who collaborate with drug traffickers in Sinaloa, a state in northwestern Mexico, considered a stronghold of the Sinaloa Cartel.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

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