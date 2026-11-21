Fernando Cerimedo is not the head of the far-right network that interferes in Latin American electoral processes to favor candidates associated with the MAGA movement; he is merely one of its operators, Bolivian lawyer Nadia Beller, his ex-partner, said in an interview with the Mexican news outlet SinEmbargo. Already in Mexico, which granted her political asylum, Beller said that Brad Parscale, US President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, is at the center of this web.

Three months after the attack that she suffered in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, for which Cerimedo is detained, Beller participated in an interview with Los Periodistas, a program hosted by journalists Álvaro Delgado and Alejandro Páez Varela on SinEmbargo Al Aire. There, she said the Argentinian political consultant’s connections transcend electoral campaigns and reach economic, media, and political power structures that extend from Washington to Argentina.

“Fernando Cerimedo is not even the head. He is the main operator in Latin America. The head is Brad Parscale,” stated the lawyer, who, since August, has been publishing photographs, audios, and testimonies that have revealed the relationships of the founder of La Derecha Diario with figures in Donald Trump’s circle, including his son Donald Trump Jr., the publicist Dick Morris, and Parscale himself.

Beller stressed that Cerimedo had spoken to her about the importance of Parscale as the owner of the technology used in political campaigns. “I know from Cerimedo’s own words that the owner of this technology, at least, is Brad,” she explained. “After that, who is close to them, who brings them together, I do not know. As a reference, I have this photo that I also shared with you, but whether they have a line with the State Department, I do not know; if they have a family line, I do not know. This meeting was for coordinating South America, for electoral campaigns.”

Beller referred to one of the photographs she released in September, in which Fernando Cerimedo, Donald Trump Jr., Brad Parscale, Dick Morris, and Andy Rivas appear together. Rivas is identified as a shadow advisor to former Paraguayan President Santiago Peña, who was recently forced to resign. “When Fernando sent me that photo, he told me that this is the team with which he worked on campaigns,” she stated.

SinEmbargo has documented how the relationship between Cerimedo and Parscale has a business dimension. In March 2025, the Argentinian consultant announced he would represent Campaign Nucleus and EyesOver in Latin America, two technological platforms developed by the US strategist for political and electoral operations. By then, Parscale had already been appointed director of strategy at Salem Media Group, a company that later established business agreements with members of the Trump family. Cerimedo himself stated in an October 2025 interview that he was a partner at Salem Media Group, boasting of his status as a representative of the Latin American right.

“I think I have only opened Pandora’s box; the demons are just now getting out,” Beller said.

Negre, Rivas, Morris…

Beller said Cerimedo’s arrest shed light on the existence of a network of political operators who share technological tools, media spaces, and business relationships operating across Latin America.

Among them, she mentioned Andy Rivas, the Spanish businessman and co-owner of La Derecha Diario Javier Negre, the American Juan Cruz Díaz-Rosillo, and Dick Morris, who participated in the presidential campaigns of Vicente Fox in 2000 and Felipe Calderón in 2006 in Mexico. Along with Antonio Solá, Morris authored the dirty campaign against then-candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“Then, there is this advisor to Peña, who is another Fernando Cerimedo, a shadow advisor without a formal position in Paraguay, like Mr. Andy Rivas,” she said. “Having seen that Mr. Negre is part of this group, I do not know if he is part of it as a campaign ideologue or as an algorithm manipulator. I do not know if he works on the entire computer system they use, but he is indeed part of the campaign in terms of disseminating communication lines.”

“In the United States, there is Mr. Díaz-Rosillo, who also moves around the region quite a bit. There is also this Mr. Dick Morris, who was in this meeting where supposedly the entire MAGA team that has been working on campaigns was present,” Beller added.

Morris’ presence in this framework is particularly important for Mexico. As documented by SinEmbargo, the US consultant participated in Felipe Calderón’s 2006 electoral strategy, when his campaign resorted to fear-based messages and discrediting Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Two decades later, the publicist reappears, once again linked to campaign operators of the Latin American right.

The ties between Morris, Cerimedo, and Parscale extended to Honduras, where the three participated from different spheres to position Nasry Asfura’s 2025 presidential candidacy. Asfura received public backing from Donald Trump before the elections.

Beller also referred to the relationship between Cerimedo and Javier Negre, who took over the leadership of the right-wing newspaper La Derecha Diario and ventured into Mexico with the businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

Beller pointed out that Cerimedo himself described the Spanish businessman as a mercenary during a private conversation with her.

“The term mercenary was not even used by me. It was Fernando who told me, when he described the situation of selling the shares [of La Derecha Diario], he told me about Negre: ‘That one is a mercenary worse than me.’ It is not even a label that I put on him,” she clarified.

For Beller, beyond the ideological convictions these figures claim to defend, what prevails is economic interest and a willingness to resort to any means to benefit those who hire their services.

“Cerimedo is the type of person who does not mind destroying families and reputations, who does not mind resorting to dirty tricks, cognitive fraud, dividing societies, confronting, generating hate. He does not care about anything at all,” Beller stated. “He is a truly nefarious person who contaminates any electoral campaign in which he and his entourage participate, because they all use the same means.”

The machine to manipulate public opinion

Nadia Beller recounted that Fernando Cerimedo’s arrest initially caused an apparent disbandment of the digital communication networks that operated in favor of various far-right Latin American presidents. However, Cerimedo’s collaborators did not take long to resume their activities.

“Since Fernando’s detention, this whole scheme seems to have taken a hit. The bots decreased their interaction on almost all the presidents’ pages,” she pointed out. “It was shown that what they had created as supposed support was just a mirage. Similarly, their impact on social media with influencers was as if everyone got lost. In fact, the presidents even started to deny knowing Fernando, and it seemed like there was a downturn, but immediately, not even 20 days passed before his entire team resumed operations.”

The strategy, she explained, not only involves deploying automated accounts on social media, manipulating algorithms, and spreading false information, but also acquiring media outlets, incorporating content creators into their operations, and conditioning editorial lines through public and private financing.

“The first thing they do is buy media, buy influencers, completely co-opt all tools to manipulate public debate,” she explained. “In my country [Bolivia], for example, the press relies heavily on state funding; there is almost no private investment, so there is no corporate support for the media.”

“In countries like these, since the likes of Cerimedo are aligned with the business class, they also manage the press in this way, with advertising from large corporations, from big companies, so they kind of co-opt and stifle the editorial or communication line that they might pursue. Obviously, they will cover up anything that goes against them and promote whatever is favorable to the government or the candidate they intend to install in a particular country,” she continued.

In Mexico, for example, La Derecha Diario has spread false information and violent messages against President Claudia Sheinbaum, particularly during the mobilizations promoted under the name Generation Z, as well as the alliance that its operators established with Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

Beller’s accusations have also revealed that Cerimedo himself was interested in interfering in the upcoming Mexican electoral processes, according to conversations she had with him and disclosed after the attack.

One aspect Beller delved into during her interview was the alleged mechanisms of US intervention in Latin America’s internal affairs through political operatives like Fernando Cerimedo.

When asked about the ties Cerimedo claimed to have with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the lawyer pointed out that the Argentinian consultant was mainly referring to his connections with the State Department. According to her account, these ties were used to project an image of US support for the candidates who hired his services.

“More than a CIA relation, he mentioned to me his connections with the State Department,” she said. “He will have people from the State Department… with whom he will be able to meet and give the impression that he has support from the United States, from Washington. With that [supposed support] will come investment and a bunch of advantages that supposedly good relations with the United States bring us.”

To this, he would add the support of Latin American leaders who identify with Trumpism, such as Javier Milei, Nayib Bukele, and José Antonio Kast, to help present the candidates advised by this network as members of an international political movement.

“Then, he will have a lobby with all the region’s presidents elected from the MAGA line… people who, in his opinion, one, give the candidate the feeling of being on a winning team and, two, that the candidate would have support to position themselves well in international relations with other countries.”

According to Beller, the operations do not end once the candidates come to power. It is then that these operators’ relationships acquire a different dimension, focused on access to surveillance technology and mechanisms to stifle social discontent.

“I believe that these organizations enter a second stage when it comes to governing, because as these presidents’ popularity declines, what they do is rely on, sustain themselves, or hold on with public force. In almost all the countries, there have been major protests and violent repressions,” she stated.

The lawyer referred to one of the audios attributed to Fernando Cerimedo in which the consultant spoke about his supposed efforts to obtain resources intended for the Bolivian security forces in the context of social mobilizations.

“He says that he gets weapons from Mossad; he says he talks to Marco Rubio to change the United States embassy in Bolivia. So there is a strong United States presence pre- and post-campaign in the internal politics of all countries,” she pointed out.

Beller insisted that the electoral practices attributed to these groups constitute crimes in various countries in the region. “I do not know if it is the worst in the world, but they are indeed resorting to quite questionable practices that in most of our countries constitute crimes,” she said. “In Bolivia, the way they campaign is classified as the illegal dissemination of propaganda in order to influence the vote. In many countries’ legislation, there are similar or identical classifications.”

(SinEmbargo)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

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